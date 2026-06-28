Donald Trump health: New book claims president changed meeting locations due to hearing concerns
A new book by White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claims Donald Trump changed where he held meetings due to hearing issues and fatigue.
A new book has brought back President Donald Trump's health into focus, alleging he altered the location of White House meetings to accommodate age-related hearing issues.
The claims appear in ‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump’, written by veteran White House reporters Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and Jonathan Swan of The Atlantic.
According to the book, Trump's hearing has declined in addition to his apparent memory loss, swelling and bruises. However, the White House has dismissed the allegations and has maintained that Trump remains in "excellent" health.
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Book adds to ongoing health concerns about the President
The book is based on more than 1,000 interviews conducted over two years. The authors say their reporting is based on interviews with administration officials, advisers and people familiar with Trump's presidency.
According to the interviews conducted by Haberman and Swan, Trump increasingly held meetings in the Oval Office instead of the East Wing because the Oval Office offered better acoustics and allowed him to remain seated.
The authors also claim the president occasionally asked people to repeat questions because of hearing difficulties and experienced moments of fatigue. “He was having trouble hearing, asking people to repeat questions they had just asked,” they wrote.
The book also alleges that some aides privately remarked that Trump "seems old" and that his verbal filter had diminished. Additionally, "whatever thin verbal filter he had in the past was gone," according to sources.
It further mentions visible bruising and swelling that have previously attracted public attention.
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White House pushes back against health claims
The White House has rejected the book's portrayal of Trump's health. Spokesperson Davis Ingle said the president remains energetic, mentally sharp and highly accessible.
"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration," Ingle said in a statement quoted by multiple media outlets. He added that Trump continues to work "non-stop" and described him as "the sharpest and most accessible president in American history."
The administration has consistently maintained that Trump is in excellent physical and cognitive health. Earlier official medical updates also stated that the president was fit to carry out the duties of office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More