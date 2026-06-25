From Red Room to Oval Office: Kai Trump gives rare inside tour of White House

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has offered viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look inside the White House, taking them through its historic rooms, ornate gold decor and even revealing the famous button that summons the president's favourite Diet Coke. Kai Trump is the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump. (YouTube/Kai Trump)

Kai, who was at the White House for preparations ahead of the UFC event marking America's 250th anniversary, shared the tour in a video, referring to the presidential residence as "my house" while walking viewers through its iconic spaces.

The tour began with the White House hallways lined with portraits of former presidents. Pointing at George Washington's portrait, Kai joked, "My best friend... we're real tight." She also recalled childhood memories of spending time inside the residence. "I used to play soccer in these halls," she said.

Kai then made her way to the second floor, showing the reception hall and the grand front entrance where visiting world leaders are officially welcomed. She explained that although the entrance is reserved for state arrivals, family members rarely use it. Nearby stood Donald Trump's podium, placed on a red carpet for official announcements.