When will UFC Freedom 250 kick off? Met offers positive update after White House weather delay

UFC Freedom 250 is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET after organizers delayed the event by one hour because of threatening weather conditions in Washington, D.C. UFC Freedom 250 is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET after organizers delayed the event by one hour because of weather conditions in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

The outdoor fight card, staged on the South Lawn of the White House, faced uncertainty throughout Sunday as meteorologists warned of thunderstorms in the area. However, updated forecasts later in the evening offered a more optimistic outlook for fans and organizers.

The event coincides with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and is being marketed as part of the festivities commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

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Why was UFC Freedom 250 delayed? The UFC announced the delay after weather models showed a significant risk of thunderstorms during the original start window. Forecasts cited by the New York Post projected a 57% chance of scattered thunderstorms around 8 p.m. and a 100% chance during the 9 p.m. hour.

Earlier weather projections also suggested storms could continue until midnight. By late Sunday, however, forecasters indicated that the risk of severe weather after 10 p.m. had diminished substantially.

According to UFC safety protocols, lightning in the area would require a temporary suspension of action for at least 30 minutes. That possibility prompted organizers to push back the opening bell by one hour.

UFC President Dana White had previously expressed confidence that the weather would not derail the event.

"I don't care if it snows, rains, whatever; we're going," White told reporters earlier in the week. "And even lightning. Whenever there was lightning, you'd sit the lightning out, and then when it was over, you played. That's what we'll do."

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What fights are on the UFC Freedom 250 card? The seven-fight card is expected to run approximately four hours once action begins.

The main event features a lightweight championship unification bout between reigning champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. The matchup has been widely viewed as one of the biggest fights of the year and has driven significant online interest among MMA fans.

The co-main event will determine an interim heavyweight champion. Former two-division titleholder Alex Pereira is scheduled to face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. The winner could move into position for a future undisputed title fight.

The White House grounds will become a unique stage for an evening of mixed martial arts action when the facility is transformed into a full-scale UFC Octagon.