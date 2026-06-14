UFC Freedom 250 weather update: What happens if rain disrupts White House Card?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is scheduled to stage a special event on the White House South Lawn on Sunday evening. Dubbed “UFC Freedom 250,” the event is being promoted as part of the celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary and will also align with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. Current forecasts indicate a chance of rain and possibly severe thunderstorms as the UFC White House event draws closer. (REUTERS)

The venue will be converted into a full-scale UFC Octagon, turning the White House grounds into a unique stage for an evening of mixed martial arts competition. However, outdoor MMA events remain relatively uncommon.

Fighters must contend with challenging conditions such as extreme heat, while unpredictable weather, including rain or storms, can also create complications and potentially disrupt the scheduled fight card.

With weather conditions expected to play a significant role, here's a look at the latest forecast and what it could mean for the highly anticipated fight card.

Rain threat looms over UFC card Current forecasts indicate a chance of rain and possibly severe thunderstorms as the UFC White House event draws closer.

According to Saturday's forecast, temperatures during the UFC Freedom 250 card were expected to stay in the 60-74°F range, with light winds of roughly 5 to 12 mph providing relatively favorable conditions outside of the rain threat.

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As for precipitation, conditions remain highly uncertain, with rain chances hovering between 40% and 70% from 5pm ET through 10pm ET.

According to the National Weather Service, showers could develop at various points during the afternoon and evening, making the outlook for the outdoor fight card difficult to predict.

How could rain impact the event As of 10pm Sunday, the National Weather Service had raised the probability of precipitation to 70%, calling for "likely" showers and thunderstorms across the Washington, D.C., area through 10pm ET.

The updated forecast places the highest rain threat directly within the scheduled window for the UFC Freedom 250 event, which is set to begin at 8pm ET.

With no preliminary bouts scheduled, UFC officials have some flexibility to adjust the event's timing if weather conditions require it.

The promotion has indicated that the card will proceed through light to moderate rainfall, aided by an overhead canopy covering part of the specially constructed South Lawn arena.

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However, if severe weather poses a safety risk, organizers are expected to delay the event until conditions improve.