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    What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live

    The UFC is bringing its Octagon to the White House for a historic night of fights, with a championship showdown leading the card.

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 7:02 AM IST
    By Sehjal Gupta
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    The UFC is making history on Sunday, June 14, 2026, as it brings a full fight card to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with fans able to watch the entire main card live on Paramount+. The event is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification fight. It is the first professional combat sports event ever held at the White House.

    Jun 12, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and CEO Dana White and UFC 250 athletes during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    Jun 12, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and CEO Dana White and UFC 250 athletes during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

    When does Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje start and where can fans watch UFC Freedom 250?

    Fans in the United States can tune in beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Unlike many major UFC cards, this event is not being offered through the traditional pay-per-view model. The seven-fight main card will stream exclusively on Paramount+, according to UFC event information and broadcast listings.

    Here is the key viewing information:

    Details

    Information

    EventUFC Freedom 250
    DateJune 14, 2026
    LocationWhite House South Lawn, Washington, D.C.
    Main Card Start Time8 p.m. ET
    Streaming PlatformParamount+

    The card has attracted huge attention because of its unusual venue and the championship fights at the top of the lineup.

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    Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira lead historic White House fight card

    The main event features undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria against interim champion Justin Gaethje. The winner leaves Washington as the undisputed king of the UFC lightweight division.

    The co-main event brings another major matchup as former champion Alex Pereira takes on Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title fight.

    UFC Freedom 250 main card

    Weight Class

    Fight

    Lightweight ChampionshipIlia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje
    HeavyweightAlex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane
    BantamweightSean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi
    LightweightMichael Chandler vs Mauricio Ruffy
    MiddleweightBo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus
    FeatherweightDiego Lopes vs Steve Garcia
    HeavyweightDerrick Lewis vs Josh Hokit

    The full lineup was confirmed by UFC event listings ahead of fight night.

    Also Read: What is Madison Square Garden’s capacity? Knicks watch party details, tickets and seating explained

    UFC brings the Octagon to the White House for the first time

    Months of planning went into turning part of the White House grounds into a fight venue. A custom-built arena and Octagon were installed on the South Lawn, creating one of the most unusual settings in UFC history. Reports say thousands of invited guests are expected on-site, while many more fans will follow the action through the live broadcast.

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    Home/Sports/Us Sports/What Time Is The UFC Fight On The White House Lawn? UFC Freedom 250 Schedule And How To Watch Live
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