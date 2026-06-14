What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live

The UFC is making history on Sunday, June 14, 2026, as it brings a full fight card to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with fans able to watch the entire main card live on Paramount+. The event is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification fight. It is the first professional combat sports event ever held at the White House. Jun 12, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and CEO Dana White and UFC 250 athletes during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

When does Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje start and where can fans watch UFC Freedom 250? Fans in the United States can tune in beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Unlike many major UFC cards, this event is not being offered through the traditional pay-per-view model. The seven-fight main card will stream exclusively on Paramount+, according to UFC event information and broadcast listings.

Here is the key viewing information:

Details Information Event UFC Freedom 250 Date June 14, 2026 Location White House South Lawn, Washington, D.C. Main Card Start Time 8 p.m. ET Streaming Platform Paramount+

The card has attracted huge attention because of its unusual venue and the championship fights at the top of the lineup.

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Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira lead historic White House fight card The main event features undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria against interim champion Justin Gaethje. The winner leaves Washington as the undisputed king of the UFC lightweight division.

The co-main event brings another major matchup as former champion Alex Pereira takes on Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title fight.

UFC Freedom 250 main card

Weight Class Fight Lightweight Championship Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje Heavyweight Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi Lightweight Michael Chandler vs Mauricio Ruffy Middleweight Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus Featherweight Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs Josh Hokit

The full lineup was confirmed by UFC event listings ahead of fight night.

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