UFC champion Alex Pereira weighs in on potential Jake Paul fight: ‘Would be a challenge’

Jake Paul had challenged Alex Pereira to a fight after his 2024 win over Mike Perry.(Getty Images via AFP) Jake Paul is currently scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua on December 19. He had challenged Alex Pereira to a bout in 2024. Alex Pereira, UFC light heavyweight champion, has responded to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s callout. In his recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Brazilian mixed martial artist opened up about a potential boxing match against Paul.

Alex Pereira says it’s a ‘challenge’ to fight Jake Paul

Jake Paul called out Alex Pereira right after his knockout victory over former UFC fighter Mike Perry on July 20, 2024. “Alex Pereira, you said that you want to box. I’m the king of this. We can make it happen, I want you," Paul had said, per Sports Illustrated.

Although Jake Paul is an influencer-turned-boxer, Pereira feels the founder of Most Valuable Promotions has improved over time. “He's been having some good fights. He's training. He's fighting good athletes,” Pereira told TMZ.

Speaking of a potential boxing match against Paul, the MMA fighter said it would be a “good fight”. “I think it would be a challenge for both of us,” he admitted.

Pereira, who is known for his kickboxing and grappling skills, said he does “really well in boxing sparring”. He added that he had “one pro boxing fight” as well.

Given his experience in the ring, the 38-year-old fighter concluded he would “enjoy” himself if he were to enter the ring against Paul.

When can Alex Pereira fight Jake Paul?

While Alex Pereira believes he would put on a show against Paul in a boxing match, he reiterated that he has a contract with the UFC. He said that because of some of the clauses, he cannot take on Paul.

"I have a contract with the UFC, and he knows it. He knows I can't go and fight,” Pereira said. Jake Paul is currently scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua on December 19.

Alex said Jake Paul has been using his name to promote his upcoming fight. “I think he's talking a lot more to promote himself than anything else. [Jake] knows it's not possible," he added.

FAQs

When is Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua?

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua has been scheduled for December 19.

When did Jake Paul call out Alex Pereira?

Jake Paul called out Alex Pereira in July last year.

When did Jake Paul fight Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul fought Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024.