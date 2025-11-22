UFC Fight Night Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan popular favorite vs. Dan Hooker SPORT-MMA-UFC-QATAR/ UFC's first event in Qatar features a lightweight fight with Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker stepping into the Octagon on Saturday night seeking to position themselves for a title shot against Ilia Topuria.

It's the first fight for both in 2025, and the stakes are extremely high.

Tsarukyan is the No. 1-ranked contender and odds-on favorite at -625 by BetMGM. The Armenian fighter was scheduled for a title shot at UFC 311 in January against then-champion Islam Makhachev but was forced to pull out due to back spasms.

Tsarukyan has not fought since. Although the 29-year-old did weigh in successfully as the backup fighter at UFC 317, this will be his first fight since a split decision win over Charles Oliveira in April 2024.

"It's so important to go there and to show I'm on a different level dominate," Tsarukyan told UFC.com. "I've been working for this a long time ... I just want to see where my skills right now, and I know I can go there and knock ."

Hooker is coming off his own injury after a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot in August 2024 helped thrust the 35-year-old back up the contender rankings at No. 6 by the UFC. This might prove to be Hooker's final opportunity to fight for his first career UFC title.

The New Zealander has been backed by 65% of the bets as the 450 underdog, but Tsarukyan has draw 89% of the fight money since opening at -375.

The main card is scheduled to being at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

OTHER MAIN CARD FIGHTS BELAL MUHAMMAD vs. IAN MACHADO GARRY : Welterweight The co-main event sees the former champ Muhammad seeking to rebound from a decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena in May. The 37-year-old may be starting to show his age a bit but did go the distance with Della Maddalena. Nine years his opponent's junior, Ireland's Garry rebounded from his lone loss to date against Shavkat Rakhmonov by scoring a unanimous win over Carlos Prates in April.

VOLKAN OEZDEMIR vs. ALONZO MENIFIELD : Light Heavyweight Oezdemir is 3-3 over his past six fights, with his most recent trip inside the Octagon being a loss to Carlos Ulberg in November 2024. Meanwhile, Menifield has followed consecutive losses with decision wins over Julius Walker and Oumar Sy.

Oezdemir has held steady as the -235 favorite, while Menifield has been backed by 63% of the bets and 64% of the money as the 190 underdog.

WALDO CORTES ACOSTA vs. SHAMIL GAZIEV : Heavyweight Cortes-Acosta, the No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender, stepped in on short notice after top-ranked heavyweight Serghei Spivac withdrew due to illness on Thursday. Cortes-Acosta won by first-round knockout of Ante Delija just three weeks ago during which he fought through an eye poke.

Despite the quick turnaround while overcoming an injury and traveling to Qatar, Cortes-Acosta is the -155 favorite. Gaziev, who has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC, has been backed by 67% of the fight money at 125. He is coming off wins over Don'Tale Mayes and Thomas Petersen, but this is his biggest test to date.

TAGIR ULANBEKOV vs. KYOJI HORIGUCHI : Flyweight Ulanbekov has scored unanimous decision victories over Azat Maksum and Clayton Carpenter during his four-fight winning streak. Horiguchi also enters with consecutive wins over Nkazimulo Zulu and Sergio Pettis as he returns to the Octagon.

Ulanbekov has shifted from -175 to -200 while being supported by 90% of the fight money. That has come courtesy of some bigger wagers, as Horiguchi has been backed by 59% of the total bets at 165.

