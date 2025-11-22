Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

UFC Fight Night Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan popular favorite vs. Dan Hooker

Reuters |
Updated on: Nov 22, 2025 03:04 am IST
UFC Fight Night Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan popular favorite vs. Dan Hooker
UFC Fight Night Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan popular favorite vs. Dan Hooker

SPORT-MMA-UFC-QATAR/

UFC's first event in Qatar features a lightweight fight with Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker stepping into the Octagon on Saturday night seeking to position themselves for a title shot against Ilia Topuria.

It's the first fight for both in 2025, and the stakes are extremely high.

Tsarukyan is the No. 1-ranked contender and odds-on favorite at -625 by BetMGM. The Armenian fighter was scheduled for a title shot at UFC 311 in January against then-champion Islam Makhachev but was forced to pull out due to back spasms.

Tsarukyan has not fought since. Although the 29-year-old did weigh in successfully as the backup fighter at UFC 317, this will be his first fight since a split decision win over Charles Oliveira in April 2024.

"It's so important to go there and to show I'm on a different level dominate," Tsarukyan told UFC.com. "I've been working for this a long time ... I just want to see where my skills right now, and I know I can go there and knock ."

Hooker is coming off his own injury after a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot in August 2024 helped thrust the 35-year-old back up the contender rankings at No. 6 by the UFC. This might prove to be Hooker's final opportunity to fight for his first career UFC title.

The New Zealander has been backed by 65% of the bets as the 450 underdog, but Tsarukyan has draw 89% of the fight money since opening at -375.

The main card is scheduled to being at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

OTHER MAIN CARD FIGHTS BELAL MUHAMMAD vs. IAN MACHADO GARRY : Welterweight The co-main event sees the former champ Muhammad seeking to rebound from a decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena in May. The 37-year-old may be starting to show his age a bit but did go the distance with Della Maddalena. Nine years his opponent's junior, Ireland's Garry rebounded from his lone loss to date against Shavkat Rakhmonov by scoring a unanimous win over Carlos Prates in April.

VOLKAN OEZDEMIR vs. ALONZO MENIFIELD : Light Heavyweight Oezdemir is 3-3 over his past six fights, with his most recent trip inside the Octagon being a loss to Carlos Ulberg in November 2024. Meanwhile, Menifield has followed consecutive losses with decision wins over Julius Walker and Oumar Sy.

Oezdemir has held steady as the -235 favorite, while Menifield has been backed by 63% of the bets and 64% of the money as the 190 underdog.

WALDO CORTES ACOSTA vs. SHAMIL GAZIEV : Heavyweight Cortes-Acosta, the No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender, stepped in on short notice after top-ranked heavyweight Serghei Spivac withdrew due to illness on Thursday. Cortes-Acosta won by first-round knockout of Ante Delija just three weeks ago during which he fought through an eye poke.

Despite the quick turnaround while overcoming an injury and traveling to Qatar, Cortes-Acosta is the -155 favorite. Gaziev, who has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC, has been backed by 67% of the fight money at 125. He is coming off wins over Don'Tale Mayes and Thomas Petersen, but this is his biggest test to date.

TAGIR ULANBEKOV vs. KYOJI HORIGUCHI : Flyweight Ulanbekov has scored unanimous decision victories over Azat Maksum and Clayton Carpenter during his four-fight winning streak. Horiguchi also enters with consecutive wins over Nkazimulo Zulu and Sergio Pettis as he returns to the Octagon.

Ulanbekov has shifted from -175 to -200 while being supported by 90% of the fight money. That has come courtesy of some bigger wagers, as Horiguchi has been backed by 59% of the total bets at 165.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / UFC Fight Night Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan popular favorite vs. Dan Hooker
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On