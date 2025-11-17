Jake Paul to face Anthony Joshua in heavyweight bout: When and where to watch

Jake Paul is scheduled to face former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in an eight-round professional fight this December at Miami's Kaseya Center, according to Most Valuable Promotions. At 28, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will take on one of the most formidable opponents of his career in 36-year-old Joshua, who held the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles twice, NBC News reported. Jake Paul to face Anthony Joshua in December boxing match.(@Netflix/X)

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: When and where to watch

The clash between Paul and Joshua is scheduled for December 19 and will be streamed worldwide on Netflix, as reported by NBC News. This marks Paul's second live event on the platform, following his victory over Mike Tyson last year.

Jake Paul issues statement ahead of clash

Paul said, “This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime,” vowing to put “Britain's Golaiath” to sleep. He added, "When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry.”

Meanwhile, Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and two-time unified world champion, holds a professional record of 28 wins and 4 losses, including 25 knockouts. However, he suffered defeats to Oleksandr Usyk twice and was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September last year during an IBF heavyweight title bout, which was his most recent professional fight.

Joshua warns ‘no mercy’

Joshua vowed there would be “no mercy” when he steps into the ring to face Paul. He continued, “I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me.”

Joshua also mentioned, “Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected," as reported by NBC News.

He added, "Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul‘s face.”