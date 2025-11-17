Stefon Diggs files lawsuit against influencer Christopher Blake Griffith who accused WR of drugging and assault

Stefon Diggs has filed a defamation lawsuit against social media influencer Christopher Blake Griffith, who publicly accused the NFL wide receiver of drugging him, sexually assaulting him, and plotting to kill him. The lawsuit, filed on October 1, comes shortly after Diggs welcomed a son with rapper Cardi B. He has firmly denied all of the allegations, calling them false, as reported by the Daily Mail. NFL player Stefon Diggs has filed a defamation lawsuit against influencer Christopher Griffith, who accused him of serious crimes. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Diggs' accusation against influencer Griffith

According to TMZ, Diggs claimed that the “would be social media influencer” fabricated the story, based on an alleged 2023incident at the football star's Maryland home, in an attempt to gain online attention. He has denied the allegations and filed a libel lawsuit against the influencer, asserting that the false claims have caused significant harm to his reputation.

Griffith's allegations against Diggs

Earlier this year, Griffith posted a screenshot of an incident report he submitted to the Montgomery County Police Department on his Instagram story. In the report, he claimed that Diggs had “drugged and sexually assaulted” him in May 2023.

Griffith further claimed that Diggs conspired to have him killed a week after the alleged May 2023 incident, allegedly to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from being exposed” after he rejected his sexual advances. The influencer not only reported the allegations to police but also shared a screenshot of the report with his 99,000 Instagram followers, tagging the NFL, the Patriots, and UGG, a brand partnered with Diggs.

However, Diggs has denied Griffith's account, explaining that he and other influencers went to a local club after a charity basketball game in Washington, DC, before later returning to his home. Upon returning to his house, Diggs said he went to his bedroom, while his assistant instructed Griffith to leave the property, as reported by teh Daily Mail.

Diggs is pursuing damages and legal fees, though the specific amount has not been disclosed, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 2026.