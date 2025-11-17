B1/B2 visa update for Indians: This city offers shortest interview wait time

Indian applicants intending to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes may encounter different wait times based on their application location. As per the most recent information from the US Department of State’s Global Visa Wait Times portal, the backlog for interview appointments for B1/B2 visas varies considerably among Indian cities. US visitor visa wait times in India are lengthy, with Hyderabad currently having the shortest wait

Currently, the US Consulate in Hyderabad provides the shortest wait time, averaging 4.5 months for a tourist or business visa interview. Conversely, the Mumbai Consulate experiences the longest delay, with applicants potentially waiting up to 11 months for an appointment.

The US Embassy in New Delhi indicates a waiting period of approximately 6.5 months, while the consulates in Chennai and Kolkata report wait times of about 5 months and 5.5 months, respectively.

The table below presents the most recent wait times for B1/B2 visa interviews at US embassies and consulates throughout India:

The average wait time shows how long applicants have typically waited from the time they paid the visa fee until they showed up for their interview in the preceding month. The most recent processing data at the relevant embassy or consulate is used to calculate this statistic. It shows the recent activity level of a consulate and gives applicants an insight of typical delays based on previous trends. However, if there has been an abrupt change in demand, it could not always reflect the actual situation because it is not updated in real time.

On the other hand, the next available appointment signifies the earliest date that is currently available for scheduling an interview. This is a dynamic indicator that frequently changes as new appointment slots become available or when cancellations take place. This figure assists applicants in determining how soon they can feasibly arrange their interview if they proceed with their application immediately.

In essence, the average wait time is grounded in historical data, whereas the next available appointment indicates current availability. Both metrics are beneficial for planning purposes, but the next available appointment offers the most immediate insight into how long an applicant might expect to wait from the present moment.

Tips for travellers

The Department of State routinely updates these statistics. The waiting period denotes the estimated duration between the payment of the visa fee and the interview for applicants who do not qualify for an interview waiver.

Travelers are advised to check the latest wait times on the official visa information page prior to scheduling appointments, since processing durations may vary based on demand at each consulate.

India among nations facing longest waiting times for visas

The wait times for US visitor visas in India have varied considerably in recent months. In May 2025, the average waiting time for a B1/B2 interview in Chennai was one of the longest, nearly reaching 14 months, while Mumbai and New Delhi had averages of approximately 9.5 and 8 months, respectively. Hyderabad and Kolkata experienced shorter wait times, averaging 7 and 6 months during that period.

By July 2025, updates from the Department of State indicated a steady improvement in most cities. The average wait time in Chennai decreased to around 8.5 months, New Delhi experienced a reduction to 4.5 months, and both Mumbai and Hyderabad reported wait times of about 3 months. Despite these advancements, India remains one of the countries with the longest waiting times for US visitor visa interviews on a global scale.

Hyderabad offers shortest reported waiting time

Applicants are encouraged to select their consulate location with care if they have the option, as wait times can vary significantly. Currently, Hyderabad offers the shortest reported waiting time. Additionally, travelers should frequently monitor the scheduling portal after securing their interview appointments, as earlier time slots may become available due to cancellations or the release of extra appointments.