H1-B visa row: Elon Musk stirs uproar as he claims Americans can't do ‘challenging physical work’

Elon Musk has sparked a new controversy amidst the ongoing H-1B debate by asserting that there is a significant shortage of individuals in America capable of performing demanding physical labor. He remarked that Americans are often unwilling to undergo training for such roles.

Musk's statement came in response to Ford CEO Jim Farley's recent warning that the company is having difficulty filling 5,000 mechanic positions, which offer an annual salary of $120,000. The timing of Musk's remarks is particularly significant, as many are suggesting that Americans are deficient in various skills.

H1-B visa row

In a recent interview with FOX News, President Donald Trump stated that the United States requires specific talents from foreign nations, and therefore, his administration will not terminate the H-1B visa program. Trump referenced the recent raids on battery workers from South Korea as an example, asserting that this type of work necessitates expertise that is currently lacking among American workers.

This has sparked a new controversy regarding the H-1B visa, as the Trump administration seems uncertain about its stance on foreign labor. A substantial fee of $100,000 was imposed on companies hiring foreign workers under the H-1B program, complicating the process for them; however, it is unlikely to halt the H-1B program, as it is widely thought that companies in Silicon Valley require highly skilled STEM professionals.

Here's what Musk said

Musk remarked that Americans are not inclined to engage in physically demanding jobs either. “America has a major shortage of people who can do challenging physical work or who even wish to train to do so,” the Tesla CEO wrote on X.

Musk faces backlash

Elon Musk's remark faced criticism as social media users noted that his statement stems from a similar mindset of underestimating Americans. Users pointed out that this is reminiscent of how CEOs initially took away white-collar jobs, asserting that Americans lack proficiency in STEM fields, and now they are promoting the idea that Americans are also inadequate in physical labor.

“You’re wrong. My white 22-yr-old son has been begging for this kind of work for the past 6 months. Nobody will give him an apprenticeship or entry level job in Dallas. He is about to finish trade school and has applied for hundreds and hundreds of jobs, even jobs that aren’t something in his trade. Can’t even get an interview with Walmart. He is intelligent and hardworking and even has some great customer service work history. He is not introverted or weird or unable to shine in an interview. You guys are either lying or there is a breakdown somewhere because my son isn’t the only one,” one person commented.

“First they came for White Collar work. Now they’re repeating the same lies about Blue Collar work,” another person said.

“America has the world’s best military that pulls from the population but magically when it comes to corporate America it’s “nobody can/wants to work” and then we see foreign labor and depressed wages.”