US recruiter reveals why F-1, OPT, and H-1B visa holders face setbacks in American job market

A recent Reddit post by a recruiter based in the United States has gained significant attention for highlighting the challenges that visa holders encounter in the American job market. It details the reasons why F-1 students, OPT participants, and H-1B workers frequently face rejection before their qualifications or experience are taken into account. US visa holders: The Reddit post additionally discusses the pressure faced by applicants to respond “no” to sponsorship inquiries on their applications.(Pexel)

With the introduction of new regulations and fees that complicate the sponsorship process, numerous international workers find themselves trapped in a cycle of applications that seldom progress beyond the initial stage.

Challenges faced by visa holders

According to the Reddit thread, immigration status is the main barrier for visa holders. Many applicants are immediately eliminated as they will eventually need sponsorship for a visa. Employers sometimes avoid employing F-1 or OPT holders due to the expected paperwork necessary in the future, even though they are allowed to work for up to three years without sponsorship. H-1B employees face similar difficulties since it may be costly and time-consuming to switch sponsorship.

“Many highly qualified candidates are filtered out before their experience is even evaluated. It is not about skills. It is about risk, cost, and timelines,” the post reads.

Reddit post

US recruiter highlights misconceptions around hiring visa holders

The Reddit post additionally discusses the pressure faced by applicants to respond “no” to sponsorship inquiries on their applications. Some visa holders resort to this tactic to navigate through the initial screening process, but once their actual status is revealed, they are typically eliminated from consideration.

This situation leaves many individuals feeling caught between the need for honesty and the desire for opportunity.

There exists a misconception that visa holders are employed because companies can offer them lower wages or demand more from them. The post clarifies that salaries are generally comparable to those of other candidates, and regulations regarding work hours are applicable to all employees. The real challenge lies not in compensation or workload; rather, it pertains to legal obstacles and the caution exercised by employers.

Also Read: Green Card alert: US plans to use Trump's travel ban to impose chilling immigration rule, know who will be impacted

US recruiter explains difficulties US firms encounter

The Reddit post highlights a problem that several companies encounter: should they employ a highly qualified candidate who requires sponsorship, or should they invest in training a local individual with less experience? Existing policies and associated costs compel many employers to favor candidates who do not require sponsorship, thereby placing visa holders at a disadvantage.

In search of chances in the United States, visa holders often give up their lives, families, and jobs. They spend years and money on training or education, only to find that many prospects are unavailable. The introduction of new visa fees and the implementation of stricter policies exacerbate this challenge.