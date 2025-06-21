Credit One Bank $14mn TCPA settlement: How much can you receive and how to file a claim?

Credit One Bank, one of the largest credit card issuers in the US, has agreed to pay $14 million to settle a class action lawsuit. Thousands of people could get up to $1,000 each in compensation. From 2014 to 2019, Credit One Bank and its affiliates allegedly used automated systems to call people without their permission.(Pexels)

Here’s what you need to know if you think you might qualify—or want to understand why this case is getting so much attention.

Why Credit One is paying $14 million

From 2014 to 2019, Credit One Bank and its affiliates allegedly used automated systems to call people without their permission. That’s a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which bans robocalls made without consent.

The calls mostly involved payment reminders or marketing, and they targeted both customers and people with no ties to the bank. In many cases, the calls continued even after people asked for them to stop. Instead of fighting the case in court, Credit One Bank agreed to settle, without admitting wrongdoing, and will pay $14 million to end the lawsuit.

Who can file a claim

You may be eligible to join the settlement if:

You got an automated or prerecorded call from Credit One or its affiliates between 2014 and 2019

You did not give permission to receive those calls

The phone number belonged to you at the time—even if you weren’t a customer

You don’t need to show phone records, though providing proof can help. Settlement managers will check call logs to confirm if your number was contacted.

How much you could receive

The amount each person gets will depend on how many valid claims are filed. Experts expect payments between $100 and $1,000 per person. According to Selendroid, about $8 to $9 million of the total $14 million will be available for consumers after legal fees and administrative costs are taken out.

How to file a claim

Once the court gives final approval, an official website will go live with instructions. If your information is in the bank’s records, you’ll get a notice by email or mail. To file a claim:

Go to the website (coming soon)

Enter your personal info and phone number

Attach any proof, or submit a sworn statement

Choose how you’d like to be paid (check, PayPal, or bank deposit)

Submit the claim before the deadline—expected to be 60 to 90 days after claims open

When to expect payment

Timing depends on court approval and how many claims are submitted. Usually:

Claims are reviewed in 3 to 5 months

Payments begin 6 to 9 months after final approval

Be careful—only trust official emails and websites. Don’t pay anyone to help you file.

This case highlights the importance of laws that protect consumers from unwanted calls. The TCPA gives people the right to control who contacts them, and how.

But this case also points to bigger issues. Beyond robocalls, Credit One has also faced criticism for surprise fees, unclear charges, and poor customer service.