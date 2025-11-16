‘Insane traffic, soaring rent’: Redditor explains why they are leaving Dubai after 5 years

A Reddit user’s post about leaving Dubai is gaining attention online for offering a candid account of what long-term life in the UAE’s most glamorous city actually feels like. In the post titled ‘Finally leaving Dubai after 5 years’, the user shared that they are relocating after receiving a better offer abroad. The Redditor shared an unfiltered account of why life in Dubai is “overrated”.(Unsplash/Representational image)

The Redditor begins by saying that Dubai is “overrated,” adding that the excitement tourists feel on their first visit can mask the realities of living and working in the city. “When I first visited I was amazed and wanted to live here so badly,” they wrote. But said that “living and working here is completely different from what you see on social media”.

The Redditor further shared an unfiltered account of why life in Dubai is “overrated”. One of their biggest frustrations, they said, is the worsening traffic. The user claimed that they spend nearly 1.5 hours commuting every day, despite not living in Sharjah. “Traffic is absolutely insane and gets worse each year,” they said.

They also pointed to what they describe as stagnating salaries and increasingly limited job opportunities. “Salaries and job opportunities are not as they used to be unfortunately, it’s hard to find a decent job with a decent salary unless you have a European Passport ( passport privilege ) and no one can deny this,” they wrote.

Another major concern, according to the original poster, is the surging cost of living, especially rent. “Rent prices massively increase each year without improving anything in return,” the user alleged.

The Redditor concluded the post by urging others considering a move to Dubai to look beyond influencer reels and luxury-focused marketing. “Don’t believe what you see on social media. Dubai is not perfect and not everyone are living in fancy houses and driving Ferraris. So many people are struggling here,” they wrote.

Social media reactions

The post has sparked discussion, with many users agreeing that Dubai’s reality is often very different from the city’s glamorous portrayal online.

“I have a European passport. Still not easy to find a job. The passport privilege might still be a bit there but it’s a lot less than what you imagine,” one user shared.

“The golden days of expats are over. Dubai is all about exploitation,” commented another.

“Thank you I came to say the same thing. I am French and holding a master degree and still takes me months to find a new job every time I want to change (been here for 10 years),” said a third user.

“I'm from the USA and I can relate to this - I've been here for 10 years and am considering leaving. Everything I used to enjoy about Dubai, I'm starting to like less,” one user commented.