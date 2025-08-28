B2 Visa denial to Indian woman sparks huge debate, here's what went wrong during interview at US Consulate

At the United States consulate, a 26-year-old Mumbai woman's application for a B2 visa was denied following a quick interview. The candidate, a technical staff member who is single, wanted to travel to the US over her business year-end vacation. The B2 Visa applicant claims that a few questions on her employment, income, and reason for trip were asked during the interview

What is a B1/B2 Visa?

Non-immigrant visas known as B-1/B-2 permits foreign nationals to enter the US temporarily for tourism (B-2), business (B-1), or a combination of both (B1/B2). This type of visa is frequently used for short trips to the US. B visas normally allow visitors to the US to stay for up to 180 days with the opportunity to return after that period, and they remain valid for up to 10 years from the date of issuance.

The wait period for a B-1 or B-2 visa might range from seven days to over two years, depending upon the city in which you apply.

The B2 Visa applicant claims that a few questions on her employment, income, and reason for trip were asked during the interview. In addition to mentioning a friend who lives in the US and serves as a Principal Business Analyst in IT, she disclosed that she intended to travel there for tourism. When questioned about her earnings, she said that she makes 16 lakhs per annum (LPA) a year.

In a bid to obtain the visa, the candidate must demonstrate that they intend to return to their native country following their stay and that they have a place to live outside the United States. These points demonstrate that the applicant will adhere to the B1/B2 visa requirements.

Why was the Indian applicant's B2 visa rejected? Here's what went wrong

“You are not eligible,” the B2 Visa officer stated during the interview, despite the applicant's straightforward and explicit responses. There was no more documentation or explanation given, as per the applicant who is perplexed by the denial and now uncertain about what to do next.

Netizens react to B2 Visa rejection

Meanwhile, several users expressed their thoughts on the potential grounds for the B2 visa rejection. “Unmarried woman in tech with low salary,” a user wrote.

Another said that the applicant should have provided a better reason for the visit. “Purpose of visit: Better answer: I will be a tourist and have a full itinerary planned and hotels booked with return airfare. What do you do: I am a ** full-time employee** US contact: Name of the first hotel you will stay at.” The user further said that an applicant must prove that they are a tourist in order to obtain a tourist visa, stressing that visiting friends and relatives is acceptable. “Salary: I make 16 lakh annually and will be funding the trip myself. Don’t overshare but answer the intent of the question.”

Few other users pointed out that the candidate was unmarried and even the salary was “low”, adding that VO may have assumed that the candidate's friend was the reason to stay in the US.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a Reddit user's claim and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.