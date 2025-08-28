H-1B Visa: Indian applicant shares interview experience at Hyderabad VAC, offers key tips to clear process

H-1B Visa interview: In order to assist those who are getting ready for a H-1B Visa interview, a Reddit user recently revealed their experience from the process and Visa Application Center (VAC) in Hyderabad. The post has drawn aspirants who are keen to know what to anticipate throughout appointments. H1B visa interview: The candidate was asked for documents including the passport and the letter of appointment confirmation.(Unsplash)

The Reddit user claimed that they reached one and a half hours early for both appointments. The interview was set for the 26 August at 9:00 am, after their VAC appointment in Hyderabad on the 21 August at 9:30 am.

“When I was standing in the line I was asked to only carry DS-160 confirmation letter, Appointment letter, old and new passport and I took i-797 form with me though they did not ask for it. The process was simple They took my photo and finger prints,” the user said explaining the whole process.

Here's what happened at H1-B Visa interview

The description emphasizes that only the necessary forms were needed at VAC, even though having supplementary documents on hand, such as the I-797, can offer further assurance.

During their time slot, the user observed that about 22 counters were constantly interviewing candidates.

The candidate was asked for documents including the passport and the letter of appointment confirmation. Moreover, the security checks were extensive.

“They told to keep ds-160 and appointment letter inside when I entered the line that goes to counter and only to keep the visa information outside. In my case I only took out my passport, i-797 and LCA outside.”

The candidate was questioned about several topics after arriving at the counter:

What was the salary?

According to the candidate “My visa was approved” after providing answers to all questions.

Howard Lutnick calls current H-1B Visa program a ‘scam’

Green Card distribution and the H-1B Visa program are likely to undergo significant modifications in the near future. In an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated, "I am involved in changing the H-1B program. We’re going to change that program… We’re going to change the green card.”

Calling the existing H1B visa system a “scam” that allows foreign workers to fill American employment openings, Lutnick said on his X account, “Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire Americans.”

Disclaimer: This story is based on a Reddit user's claim and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.