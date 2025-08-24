Netizens fume as US man reveals he got green card despite ‘indecent exposure' history, traffic tickets, ‘USCIS didn’t…’

A green card holder in the US is seeking advice on traveling after having a class C misdemeanor for indecent exposure and other traffic tickets, infuriating Netizens. Commenters expressed their shock at the fact that the person was granted a green card despite committing such crimes. Netizens fume as US man reveals he got green card despite ‘indecent exposure' history, traffic tickets (Representational image)

The Redditor wrote, “My wife is an American citizen, I got my green card in July of 2025, before getting my green card I had a class c misdemeanour for indecent exposure that was dismissed and a few traffic tickets where 2 of them were dismissed and 2 of them I had to pay the fine. I had disclosed all of that before my interview and as stated above, still got approved. However, from the news and my lawyer about not travelling on a green card other than for emergencies, I don’t know what to do. Can anybody please give me advice, should I travel or not? We plan on going to Saudi Arabia for 2 weeks.”

‘Clearly USCIS didn’t care when you got your green card approved’

Furious Netizens slammed the individual in the comment section of the post. “Sex crimes are overlooked under the current administration. You're fine,” one user wrote sarcastically, while another taunted him, saying, “So you were granted a green card with those demeanors ? Like what are you afraid of ? Clearly USCIS didn’t care when you got your green card approved”.

“If you did not commit any crime AFTER your GC approval you should be fine. You will be probably be held in secondary for like 15 minutes,” one user wrote, while another said, “How long ago was this? As long as you didn't get arrested/convicted after the GC approval, you should be fine. Worse that can happen is they take you to secondary inspection. So make sure you have a long enough layover, if you have one in the US. Lots of fearmongering right now.” A Redditor with some experience said, “I’m a Saudi citizen with a green card and have two misdemeanors on my records one of them is a DUI and I just traveled twice in 2025. My last entry was 3 weeks ago. My entries were all welcome with huge smiles from agents. Money talk in this country if you didn’t know.”