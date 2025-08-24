Viral video shows Himachal nurse jump over raging river to vaccinate newborn: 'I was worried about the baby'

In a video that has gone viral, a nurse in Himachal Pradesh was seen risking her own life as she jumped over a raging river to reach a newborn who had to be immunised. Kamla Devi, a 40-year-old health worker, was seen jumping from one boulder to another as she held her shoes in one hand and her backpack over her shoulders to cross a raging river in Mandi. Kamla Devi, a 40-year-old health worker, was seen jumping from one boulder to another as she held her shoes in one hand.(X/@iNikhilsaini)

“I was worried about the baby. The mother couldn’t come for immunisation because of the weather. So, I thought I should reach them,” she told The Indian Express.

Kamala Devi, who is posted at the Primary Health Centre in Sudhar, Padhar tehsil, was given additional charge of the Swar Health Sub-Centre, under which the mother and child’s home fell. This made the child her responsibility as well, she said.

So on Friday, she took the leap of faith to cross the raging river without fearing for her own safety. “The infant’s immunisation schedule demanded my immediate attention. There was nothing else on my mind. I don’t know who shot a video. Since it went viral, I have been answering phone calls only. People are congratulating and saluting me,” she said.

Chief medical officer Deepali Sharma acknowledged Devi's “grand gesture” but warned health workers not to take “avoidable risks.”

“It was a courageous step on her part. But we don’t want our health workers to endanger themselves. If there is an inaccessibility factor, we’ll make arrangements for them to reach the beneficiaries,” she told The Indian Express.

Many commented on social media praising Kamala Devi's bravery. "Such people truly need appreciation! With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders," said one of them.

Others, however, called on authorities to find solutions to such problems so health workers don't have to risk their lives. "Her efforts are commendable. But why have the authorities not provided any alternative solutions? Why no emergency infra for such cases?" said a user.