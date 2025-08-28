'Strategic disaster’: How US politicians, experts blasted Donald Trump over 50% tariffs on India

Former US President Donald Trump’s sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods have drawn severe criticism at home, with lawmakers, diplomats and experts warning that the move could damage one of Washington’s most important strategic partnerships. President Donald has imposed tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.(AP File)

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, while sparing China and other countries buying larger quantities.

In a post, the committee alleged that Trump's decision to focus solely on India with tariffs is “hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process”. The committee questioned the administration's intent, remarking, "It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all."

Quoting a media report, it said, "It would be one thing if the Trump administration had opted to follow through on the threat of secondary sanctions for any country that purchases Russian oil. But the decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all: China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices and has so far been spared similar punishment."

The post was shared on X on Wednesday, coinciding with the day the 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India to the United States came into effect.

Former vice president Mike Pence also distanced himself from Trump’s policy. “American companies and American consumers pay the cost of American tariffs," Pence posted, backing free trade principles and warning of the economic harm caused by such moves.

Pence also shared an article highlighting how Ford had paid $800 million in tariffs over just three months, despite building most of its vehicles within the US. His post appeared to be a direct challenge to Trump’s economic policies, even though the two once served together in office.

Kurt Campbell, a former deputy secretary of state, described the US-India partnership as “America’s most important relationship in the 21st century,” and cautioned that Trump’s tone and actions risk humiliating New Delhi.

“Prime Minister Modi should not bend the knee to President Trump,” he told Politico.

Former US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster echoed those concerns, saying the sudden tariff announcement was a “diplomatic surprise” that would drive up costs for American consumers while eroding mutual trust.

Other prominent Republicans have also voiced alarm.

Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador and secretary of state candidate, said weakening ties with India over trade would be a “strategic disaster,” undermining Washington’s ability to counter China.

John Bolton, who has served as Trump’s national security adviser, labelled the tariffs a “mistake", warning that they risk pushing India closer to China and Russia.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bolton called Trump an “aberrational president” and remarked that the India-US relationship is in “a very bad place".

He criticised what he called Washington’s “confused” approach toward India and questioned the decision to impose a 25 per cent penalty on New Delhi while exempting China from similar measures.

The former Trump advisor was referring to the US's additional 25 per cent tariff on India over its Russian oil imports, raising the total levies to 50 per cent.

Bolton has been outspoken about the US President’s recent tariff measures. In a post on X last week, he wrote, “When Trump slapped tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, but not China which also purchases Russia oil, it may have pushed India further into the Beijing-Moscow axis. This lack of focus by the Trump Admin is an unforced error.”

Writing in the Washington Post, political commentator Fareed Zakaria argued that Trump’s policy reverses decades of bipartisan progress by placing India in the same tariff category as hostile states, while simultaneously offering preferential treatment to Pakistan.