Nikki Haley's ‘strategic disaster’ warning to Donald Trump days before 25% US tariff deadline for India

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has warned that the Donald Trump administration's ties with India are at a “troubling inflexion point", cautioning against allowing trade tensions to derail a partnership critical to countering China. Nikki Haley with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.(HT file)

In an opinion piece along with Bill Drexel, a fellow at the Hudson Institute, for Newsweek, Nikki Haley wrote that strengthening relations with India is vital to America’s Asia strategy, warning that “scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a "strategic disaster".

US President Donald Trump on August 6 signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, in response to India “directly or indirectly” importing oil from Russia. This is over and above the 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports that Trump approved on July 31.

What Nikki Haley wrote: 5 key takeaways