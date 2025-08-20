'India matters very much': Russia's shoutout to ‘friend’ as Trump tariff threat looms

Russia on Wednesday said “India matters very much” for Moscow, in a display of upswing in ties amid threats of tariffs by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed levies on New Delhi for Russian oil purchase. File photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo during their meeting in Russia. (AP)

Roman Babushkin of the Russian Embassy in India, in a press conference, slammed the Donald Trump tariffs on India for Russian oil purchase and said the “US pressure” was unjustified and unilateral”.

“We don't expect that to happen,” Roman Babushkin said on question about India stopping Russian oil purchases.

Taking a swipe, Babushkin said “if the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right.”

‘US weaponised economy’

Babushkin, Chargé d'Affairs of the Russian Embassy, said US has weaponised economy, adding that “friends do not impose sanctions, Russia will never impose sanctions.” US actions are decreasing confidence in the dollar, he said.

India and Russia have always found ways to cooperate in difficult times, the official said, adding that Russia has "special mechanism" to continue crude oil supplies to India.

On Trump doubling India tariffs to 50 per cent, Roman Babushkin, said if Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the "Russian market is welcoming Indian exports".

Babushkin also said Russia welcomes the “very successful visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to India”, and added that the country hopes a trilateral meet happens soon.

In praising relations with India, the Russian Embassy official noted the two phone calls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8 held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi on August 18 held another phone call with Putin and thanked him for “sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska”.

“India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” PM Modi said on X.

The Russian Embassy official said Vladimir Putin will be visiting India and meet PM Modi by the end of this year.