Putin to visit India, meet PM Modi by end of year: Russian embassy

Russia President Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi by the end of this year, said an official of the Russian embassy in India on Wednesday. No dates have been finalised for Putin's visit to India yet.(File/PTI)

Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission of Russian Embassy in India, said that PM Modi and Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin scheduled at the end of this month.

This comes just days after PM Modi and Putin held a phone call on Monday and discussed the latter's recent meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska about the war in Ukraine. PM Modi called Trump his “friend” said that India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and and that it supports all efforts in this regard.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he wrote in a post on X.

The announcement of Putin's visit to New Delhi comes as India faces steep 50% tariffs announced by the US President Trump, half of which are punishment for buying oil from Russia.

Trump imposed punishing tariffs on India in order to pressure Russia into ending the war with Ukraine, which has been going on for over three years now.

Russian diplomat on ‘Russia-India-China’, ‘Operation Sindoor’

Roman Babushkin also welcomed Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's “very successful” visit to India. He said that the Russia-India-China is important mechanism and that Russia hopes it will be resumed sooner rather than later.

Babushkin also said that India's Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan was a “very successful” battle test of Russian weapons.

“Operation Sindoor was a very successful battle test of Russian weapons, and S-400 was one of them. When India creates air defence system, Russian equipment will be part of it,” he said.

Babushkin added that Russia is the partner of choice for India and that both the countries are working on building sophisticated defence equipment, including jet engines.