'Borders have been quiet': Doval on China ties as Wang Yi says 'past setbacks' hurt both

During the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, national security advisory (NSA) Ajit Doval noted that there has been an “upward trend” in ties between the two countries since his last visit to Beijing, adding that “borders have been quiet”. File photo of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi with national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval(AP)

Ajit Doval attended the 23rd Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China, respectively in Beijing on December 18, 2024.

China's foreign minister is in Delhi for a visit largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it deteriorated following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

“...There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then.”

"The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we are working on," Ajit Doval said in his opening remarks during the meeting with the foreign minister of China at the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs).

Ajit Doval added he is hopeful that, like the last one, this 24th Special Representative Level Talks will be equally successful.

“Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly and therefore, I think that these SR-level talks assume a very special importance,” Doval added.

Past setbacks hurt both countries, says Wang Yi

Wang Yi, responding to Ajit Doval, said he was pleased to meet him again in New Delhi for this round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question.

The setbacks we experienced in the past few years were not in the interests of the people of our two countries, Wang Yi said.

"And then in October last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had an important meeting in Kazan. That meeting pointed the direction for the development of our bilateral relations and provided impetus for the proper settlement of the boundary question...," Wang Yi said in Mandarin in his initial remarks.

Wang, along with NSA Doval, heads the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism aimed at addressing the vexed border dispute spanning the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Wang Yi said that both sides should follow the strategic guidance of their leaders, increase mutual trust through strategic communication, expand common interest through exchanges and cooperation as well as “properly settle the specific issues in the borders so as to advance relationship in a healthy and sound manner”.

During the meeting, Ajit Doval also officially confirmation that PM Modi will be travelling to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the SCO summit on August 31 and September 1.