PM Modi expected to visit China for SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China for the regional SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit from August 31 to September 1, clubbing his trip with a visit to Japan for the annual summit, people familiar with the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024. (Reuters)

If the visit takes place, it will be PM Modi's first trip to China after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.