What China said on Pahalgam attack after US slapped ‘designated terror organisation’ tag on LeT proxy TRF

China has denounced the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and stressed the need for stronger regional collaboration to tackle terrorism and maintain stability. Following the US designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian praised Washington's move, acknowledging its role in curbing terrorist threats. Chinese President Xi Jinping waves to spectators as he leaves after a military parade on Victory Day.(REUTERS file)

When asked about the US State Department's move, Lin said China condemns all forms of terrorism.

"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22. China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and jointly maintain regional security and stability," he said.

The US Department of State on Thursday (local time) designated TRF. In a statement, by US secretary of state Marco Rubio acknowledged the fact that the organisation claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The US, therefore, accorded the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

"Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the statement read.

The statement said this action demonstrated the US President Donald Trump administration's commitment to countering terrorism.

"These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," the statement said.

"TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT's designation as a FTO and SDGT pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT. Amendments to FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register," the statement added.

What Pakistan said

Pakistan has claimed that it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the defunct LeT was against the reality.

"Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres,” the foreign office statement said in a statement.

Stating that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," it said, "any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities".

The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism.

The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.