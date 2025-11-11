B1/B2 visas granted to Indian couple despite wife's career break, ‘Japanese is a…’

After successfully obtaining their US B1/B2 visas, a 31-year-old software engineer and his 32-year-old wife from Delhi posted an in-depth account of their experience on Reddit. B1/B2 visas approved: Indian couple's eight-day trip to New York coincides with their wedding anniversary, showcasing their preparation and honesty during the interview.(Representational Image)

According to the post, the pair applied jointly on September 20, and they were granted biometrics and consular appointments on November 7. They arrived at the embassy at approximately 9 am, and their consular appointment was set for 9:50 am. However, HT.com cannot verify authenticity of the claims made in the post.

B1/B2 visas approved: Travel history and reason for the visit

The consulate officer merely asked a few important questions throughout the interview, concentrating on their travel history and the reason for their visit. “VO: Please state your names. Me & Wife: [Told him our full names.] VO: Why are you visiting New York? Me: We’re visiting New York as tourists. It’s a short vacation of eight days, from [dates], and our wedding anniversary also falls during that period,” the couple stated.

The officer asked about job, family in the US, and previous international travel. The applicant listed their wide range of travel experiences, which included visits to Italy, Japan, Thailand, France, Switzerland, and Vatican City.

VO asks candidate's wife about future plans, income and kids

His wife, who is presently taking a career break and studying Japanese while writing her first book, responded to inquiries about her hobbies and plans for the future.

“VO: Japanese is a hard language. How has the learning experience been for you? Wife: Yes, it’s very difficult indeed, but I’m learning at a good pace,” the post detailed officer and female applicant's conversation.

On being asked about her income while on the trip, the candidate stated, “No, I won't be earning while vacationing in the US.” The pair also revealed details regarding relatives in the US and clarified that they might not be able to visit them on the dates they had scheduled.

She said “no” when the officer asked if they have children. Following this, the VO stated, “ Congratulations, your visa is approved.”

The applicant stressed that obtaining the visas required being open and honest, demonstrating a solid travel history, and emphasizing his wife's studies in Japan, which would indicate professional aspirations elsewhere.

The pair is currently getting ready for their eight-day trip to New York, which coincides with their marriage anniversary. “I believe my wife mentioning that she’s learning Japanese (since a person learning Japanese has a high chances of moving to Japan to work instead of the US), my clear response about not earning during the trip (Since I will be on vacation), and our solid travel history all helped our case immensely,” the post concluded.

Here's their Reddit post