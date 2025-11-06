Need a mental boost? Try these 5 Japanese tricks to keep your brain sharp

If you are looking to enhance your memory and sharpen your mental skills, trying some tricks that have helped the Japanese achieve the same might be useful. For young and old people, keeping their mind sharp and alert can be a real challenge. But, there are certain games, foods and methods that can help you achieve this goal in life. Consider adding these five Japanese methods to your daily routine to sharpen brain memory.(Adobe Stock)

Here is a look at five Japanese tricks to keep your brain sharp:

Shodo (Japanese Calligraphy)

Calligraphy is not simply writing; it is a combination of artistry and precision. While calligraphy is present around the vast continent of Asia, the Japanese have developed it into a form where it can improve the sharpness of your brain.

Shodo involves dipping a brush into ink and carving the kanji and kana characters. Even though pens have become widespread and are used for writing now, shodo remains a valuable cultural practice that is taught to kids. The precision and concentration required to execute shodo is certain to sharpen one’s brain.

Zazen meditation

Meditation is an intrinsic form of focusing the mind across cultures in Asia. The Japanese, too, have created a unique form of meditation that has several benefits for its practitioners.

In this form of meditation, sitting on the floor is advised and the meditator is expected to adopt the seated Buddha posture. There are several positions that one can take. However, the key is to keep the spine erect and focus on the breath.

This form of meditation can have a profound impact on a person’s mind.

Anki

Anki is a technique created with flashcards that is used to sharpen memory. It is even used by doctors to memorise medical terms. With spaced repetition, a person can optimize his memory and recall ability.

This program utilises an algorithm that assesses a user’s ability to recall information through a stimulus. Based on the input, the program then challenges the user to remember things which he is most likely to forget.

Sushi puzzles

Puzzles are known for stimulating the brain’s sharpness by forcing it to draw on logic and pattern recognition. Sushi puzzles present different parts that have to be assembled in the right order by figuring out the right composition. By being based on a popular dish, these puzzles are both visually pleasing and intellectually stimulating.

Goroawase

Goroawase is a type of wordplay where a link is drawn between numbers and words. It is essentially a mnemonic technique that is used to improve memory. It is a complex game that can be especially useful for students who need to memorise dates, events, names, etc.

