Indian-Malaysian CEO of American company with O-1 visa stopped by FBI at Miami airport

A Malaysian CEO of Indian descent claimed that he was stopped and questioned by the FBI at Miami airport despite having an O-1 visa. Vishen Lakhiani shared his ordeal in an Instagram post, adding that he was forced to give his WhatsApp number and social media profiles despite being the “CEO of an American company.” CEO Vishen Lakhiani says he was stopped in Miami by two FBI agents. (Instagram/@vishen)

“I arrived in America and got stopped by the FBI at the airport even though I have an O-1 visa, which is a visa for people of extraordinary talent,” Lakhiani wrote.

He added, “I really can't wait for the next election because what's happening in America right now is insane. The fearmongering, the xenophobia, the blaming of immigrants by politicians with no ideas on how to truly make a country great.”

He further added, “For the record, I’m the CEO of an American company with 230 employees globally and have been paying American taxes for 22 years.” In addition, he shared a video documenting his experience.

Who is Vishen Lakhiani?

Born to parents of Indian descent in Malaysia, he is a motivational speaker and founder of Mindvalley. Before founding his own company, he took the traditional path of excelling in school and then finding a stable job. However, as he started climbing the corporate ladder, he felt something was amiss.

“But I always felt there was something more — a deeper purpose waiting to be uncovered,” he told Gulf News in an interview. He was working at a high-pressure tech job, but then came the dot-com bubble burst. He felt dejected, but one night he came across an online meditation class that changed the trajectory of his life.

“That changed everything. As I embraced meditation, my performance skyrocketed. Within months, I became the top performer, earned three promotions, and eventually became Director of Sales. Meditation unlocked a new way of using my mind that transformed my life,” he told the outlet.

Eventually, he registered his company in 2004 and started selling meditation CDs online. Slowly, he turned it into a global movement.

