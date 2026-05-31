Dana White reveals star-studded guest list for UFC White House event; Dwayne Johnson, Tom Brady among invitees

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed a star-studded guest list for the proposed UFC White House event, with celebrities from Hollywood, sports and entertainment expected to attend the unprecedented card. Dana White speaks about UFC Freedom 250, the historic White House event expected to feature celebrities, fighters and thousands of fans. (Action Images via Reuters)

The event, widely referred to as UFC Freedom 250, is being planned as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary. Expected to take place on the South Lawn of the White House, the card could become one of the most unique events in UFC history, drawing thousands of fans to Washington, DC.

Dana White confirms invitations Speaking to TIME magazine, White confirmed that invitations have been extended to several high-profile figures.

According to reports, the invite list includes Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham and Mario Lopez.

Reflecting on the scale of the event, White admitted that even after decades in combat sports, the White House card feels surreal. "What a scene," White said. "There are some nights, I'll get up at the end and go, 'What the f**k do I do for a living?'"

Also read: UFC Freedom 250: Who's set to fight at White House event? See list

White dismisses criticism over political connections White also pushed back against criticism that the event is becoming too political because of his close relationship with President Donald Trump.

Instead, he described the card as a celebration of America's 250th birthday.

"You can make anything political if you want to," White said. “This is basically me spending a s**tload of money to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, with America and the rest of the world.”

Trump also spoke positively about White while discussing the planned event. "The job he's done is second to none," Trump told TIME. "I've never seen anything like it."

Also read: White House to turn into UFC cagefight arena for America 250 celebration

Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje linked to potential main event The White House card is expected to feature several high-profile bouts, with reports linking Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje to a potential main event.

According to White, more than 4,000 spectators could attend the event on White House grounds. A nearby fan festival and viewing area around the Ellipse may accommodate up to 85,000 people.

White also acknowledged that UFC expects to lose millions of dollars on the event because of the scale and logistical challenges involved. However, he said the opportunity to stage fights at one of the world's most recognizable locations makes the project worthwhile.

By Roshan Toshy