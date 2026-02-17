Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Adam Sandler mourn the death of Hollywood legend Robert Duvall
Several Hollywood celebrities paid moving tributes to actor Robert Duvall who dies at the age of 95.
Hollywood stars and filmmakers paid tribute to legendary Hollywood icon Robert Duvall, after it was reported that the Oscar-winning actor had died at the age of 95 on Monday.
“It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him," actor Al Pacino, his co-star in The Godfather, said in a statement.
Actor Robert De Niro, who co-starred with the actor in The Godfather Part II and True Confessions, too paid a moving tribute to the actor. “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he Rest in Peace,” he said in a statement.
On social media, director Francis Ford Coppola called his death “such a blow,” recalling Duvall’s work across projects with American Zoetrope including The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and Apocalypse Now.
Actor Viola Davis, who worked with Robert in Widows ,took to Instagram and wrote: “I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness… Greatness never dies.”
Meanwhile Hollywood actor Michael Keaton wrote: “Another friend goes down… shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. he was greatness personified as an actor.”
Adam Sandler wrote, “Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had… Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.”
Robert, who rose to fame with his role as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird, went on to star in films such as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Tender Mercies, for which he won an Academy award. His career spanned more than seven decades, with his films collectively grossing over $3 billion worldwide.