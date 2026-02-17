Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Adam Sandler mourn the death of Hollywood legend Robert Duvall

Hollywood stars and filmmakers paid tribute to legendary Hollywood icon Robert Duvall, after it was reported that the Oscar-winning actor had died at the age of 95 on Monday. Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppolla paid tribute to actor Robert Duvall who died at the age of 95

“It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him," actor Al Pacino, his co-star in The Godfather, said in a statement.

Actor Robert De Niro, who co-starred with the actor in The Godfather Part II and True Confessions, too paid a moving tribute to the actor. “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he Rest in Peace,” he said in a statement.

On social media, director Francis Ford Coppola called his death “such a blow,” recalling Duvall’s work across projects with American Zoetrope including The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and Apocalypse Now.