UFC Freedom 250: Erika Kirk recounts sweet memory as she wishes fighters luck, ‘When Charlie and I had…’

Erika Kirk wished luck to the fighters ahead of the UFC Freedom 250, to be held on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. She took to X to share a fond memory involving her late husband, Charlie Kirk, while wishing the fighters luck and President Donald Trump a happy birthday. UFC Freedom 250: Erika Kirk recounts sweet memory as she wishes fighters luck (AP/PTI) (AP04_18_2026_000003B) (AP)

The UFC event coincides with Trump’s birthday.

“When Charlie and I had just started dating, we went to a UFC fight together, so when we found out about it as a possibility for 250th we were so stoked and made plans to be there...what a memory that would’ve been to share with our grandkids one day,” Erika wrote on X.

“Good luck to the fighters tonight, and Happy Birthday to @POTUS and our great military!!” she added.

Also Read | What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live

Erika wrote the post as she reposted a throwback video shared by Turning Point USA, which shows Charlie talking about UFC Fight Night. TPUSA’s post is captioned, “In honor of Charlie, Turning Point USA is a proud sponsor of UFC Freedom 250”.

UFC Freedom 250 – full fight card Sunday’s event marks the first time in history that the presidential residence will stage a professional combat sports event. During the main event, UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship during the co-main event. Meanwhile, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship.

Here’s the full fight card:

Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Interim heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia