US-Iran peace deal: Pak says agreement on Sunday, Washington hopeful, Tehran says ‘wait and see’ | What we know

The United States and Iran are closer to a peace deal to end the conflict in the West Asia, but the timing to finalise the agreement is yet to be decided. The US and Iran are set to sign a peace deal in the coming days. (File photos)

The momentum towards building peace in the region was followed by Pakistan suggesting that a deal can be signed as early as Sunday.

The development comes amid growing optimism after the US and Iran signalled on Friday that an agreement to end 3-month war was close. Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said an MoU with the US "has never been closer", even as a senior Trump administration official said there was an 80% or 85% chance the pact would be signed soon.

Follow latest updates on US-Iran conflict

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing to be followed by technical-level talks next week.

Here are the latest updates in the US-Iran peace talks:

- When will the deal be signed?: Though conflicting details have emerged on the timing of the deal, there is no confirmation from Iran or the US on the timing. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif suggested that the two sides agreed on a framework and a deal could be signed on Sunday. "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X. While Iran cautioned against the timing of the deal, the US too has refused to comment anything.

Also Read: Iran 'booby-traps' uranium sites, lays mines as US seeks handover in peace deal: Report

What Iran said: Iran suggested that it could sign the framework for a peace deal with the US in coming days even as it dismissed a suggestion by Islamabad that it would be signed within the next 24 hours. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.

'Wait and see': Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the deal won't be signed on Sunday and cautioned against commenting on the timing. "We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow," Baghaei said, adding, "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process."

Also Read: Rubio tells India 'ships violating US blockade in Hormuz won't be tolerated', days after Indian seafarers killed

What US said: US President Donald Trump has not commented yet on the timing of the deal signing, but reposted Sharif's post. A US administration official said that both sides had agreed on a text that Washington expected to sign an initial deal in the coming days. Another senior US official said that Washington is going to have a "strong deal" with Tehran, according to Reuters.

Israel not party to deal: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would not be party to the US-Iran deal, which could put the peace deal into jeopardy. Israel's stance on Lebanon was a point of contest in the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran in April. Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran.