Rubio tells India 'ships violating US blockade in Hormuz won't be tolerated', days after Indian seafarers killed

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Europe and held a telephonic conversation with Rubio during which he raised the killing of three Indian mariners in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.
Three Indian-crewed vessels came under US attack near Oman in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalated tensions around the strategic oil passage this week. Three Indian crew members were killed in the attacks, following which India lodged 'strong protest' with the US.
On Friday, India summoned the most senior American diplomat in New Delhi for the second time this week to protest attacks by US forces on merchant vessels in West Asia.
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