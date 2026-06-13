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    Rubio tells India 'ships violating US blockade in Hormuz won't be tolerated', days after Indian seafarers killed

    Rubio told Jaishankar that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with US orders in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 7:44 PM IST
    Edited by Sana Fazili
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    All commercial vessels should immediately comply with US orders in the Strait of Hormuz, US secretary of state Marco Rubio told India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

    File photo of US secretary of state Marco Rubio with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (X/ @Jaishankar)
    File photo of US secretary of state Marco Rubio with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (X/ @Jaishankar)

    “Violations of US blockade and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated,” Rubio told Jaishankar on Friday. Track latest updates on Iran-US war

    Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Europe and held a telephonic conversation with Rubio during which he raised the killing of three Indian mariners in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

    Also read: A forged army ID, a dummy pistol and 2 bouncers: How 'fake Brigadier' Aryan Verma tricked people

    Three Indian-crewed vessels came under US attack near Oman in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalated tensions around the strategic oil passage this week. Three Indian crew members were killed in the attacks, following which India lodged 'strong protest' with the US.

    On Friday, India summoned the most senior American diplomat in New Delhi for the second time this week to protest attacks by US forces on merchant vessels in West Asia.

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    Home/India News/Rubio Tells India 'ships Violating US Blockade In Hormuz Won't Be Tolerated', Days After Indian Seafarers Killed
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