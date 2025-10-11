Donald Trump health update: Why POTUS took Covid vaccine? Walter Reed checkup details here

President Donald Trump has taken a Covid-19 shot during his follow-up evaluation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. Details of the checkup was shared by the physician to the president with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. President Donald Trump underwent preventive health screenings and immunizations(AFP)

“President Donald J. Trump successfully completed a scheduled follow-up evaluation today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The visit was part of his ongoing health maintenance plan and included advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive health assessments conducted by a multidisciplinary team of specialists,” the note read.

“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” it continued.

Why Donald Trump took Covid shot?

The president underwent preventive health screenings and immunizations, including taking annual influenza and updated Covid-19 booster vaccinations, the note further added. Notably, Trump has hinted he'll head to Egypt for the Israel-Gaza deal.

Elsewhere, the note stated “Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters.” The checkup also surmised that Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health.

“His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction,” it noted.

Trump's Covid shot draws criticism

Report of Trump taking the Covid vaccination has sparked backlash online. “Trump getting his Covid booster after brainwashing millions of Americans into fearing vaccines,” one person said on X.

“So Trump doesn't think the covid vaccine is poison? Do his supporters know this?,” another asked. Perhaps not all supporters, because one expressed concern precisely because Trump took the vaccine. “I DO NOT WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP TAKING THE COVID JAB! The nation NEEDS him,” a X user exclaimed.

Yet another person slammed the choice, asking “Why does President Trump like poison? (Covid-19 injection? Where is RFK Jr.?” Notably, in October itself the Centers for isease Control and Prevention officially approved of the recommendations made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine advisers last month. Among them was dropping the broad recommendation that Americans above 65 get a Covid-19 vaccine. Axios reported that the new policy showed an ‘official lack of confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines’.