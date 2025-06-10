Covid-19 is back but these 5 simple habits can still keep you safe

Experts now describe SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) as having moved into a cyclical pattern, much like the seasonal flu. This means flare-ups can happen due to the latest Omicron sub-variants including JN.1, NB.1.8.1, LF.7 and XFC, which are currently making the rounds. Covid-19 is evolving: Here are 5 tips to outsmart coronavirus in 2025.(Image by Pixabay)

Is this just another flu season now?

In India, topping the chart once again is Kerala, with 2,053 active cases and 96 new ones added within 24 hours. It is followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, the latter of which logged 37 fresh cases, though its total caseload dipped slightly from 728 to 691.

However, there is a silver lining: 783 individuals have recovered or been discharged, reflecting the generally mild nature of the current infections. The new iterations of the coronavirus have shown higher transmissibility but are mostly triggering mild, flu-like symptoms.

Experts recommend that the flu shot must be taken annually to protect against it, more so this year since the symptoms are very similar to Covid-19.

While these strains are not yet listed as “variants of concern” by the World Health Organization, they are on the “Variants Under Monitoring” list, essentially a digital yellow flag urging caution.

How can Covid-19 be prevented now?

According to health, we are better equipped, both mentally and medically, to manage them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preeti Kabra, Senior Chief of Lab at Neuberg Diagnostics, shared that even in a post-pandemic world, a few sensible precautions can still go a long way.

She advised -

1. Wear a mask in crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces, especially during travel or flu season.

2. Wash hands frequently and avoid touching your face.

3. If you're unwell, stay home and isolate to avoid spreading it to others.

4. Encourage routine testing if symptoms persist, even if mild.

5. Stay up to date on Covid-19 boosters, especially if you're in a vulnerable group.

For those with compromised immunity, prophylactic medications may still be considered under medical guidance.

Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19.(Pixabay)

Dr Preeti Kabra concluded, “Covid-19 may no longer dominate headlines but it remains part of our health landscape. The good news is that we have the tools, knowledge and experience to manage it effectively. What matters now is vigilance, not panic; awareness, not complacency. If you're in doubt test, mask up, and talk to your doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.