RFK Jr.’s 69-page 'Making America Healthy Again' report released: 4 key takeaways

HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed the 69-page "Making America Healthy Again" report, which talks about the health scenario of the United States. The report gives key focus towards the health of children in the country among other issues. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new MAHA report makes interesting claims(REUTERS)

For starters, this report about America's health is in line with Donald Trump's executive order, which requests the Commission led by Robert F. Kennedy to America Healthy Again" to submit a Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment. According to the report, the primary aim of this initiative is to "presents the starkreality of American children’s declining health, backed by compelling data and long-term trends."

#1 Children at risk from UPFs, claims MAHA report

The "Making America Healthy Again" report claims that chronic disease in children is increasing each passing day. The report says, "The American food system is safe but could be healthier. Most American children’s diets are dominated by ultra-processed foods (UPFs) high in added sugars, chemical additives, and saturated fats, while lacking sufficient intakes of fruits and vegetables."

ALSO READ | Why are more American children falling sick? RFK Jr's MAHA report has this to say

This, as the report suggests, is one of the major drivers toward children in America falling sick in recent years.

#2 Overmedication creating new problems?

The report suggests that American children are highly medicated, which is turning into a recurring problem over the years. "The health system has aggressively responded to these increases in childhood chronic disease with increasing rates of pharmaceutical drug prescriptions, which may cause further harm to the health of American children when used inappropriately," the report reads.

#3 Too much corporate influence

The MAHA report alleges that corporate influence has emerged as one of the key reasons for America's emerging health crisis, especially in children. "Some industry leaders have engaged in promoting ghostwriting and sponsored reviews to influence the scientific literature. Notably, this ghostwriting strategy mirrors tactics used by the tobacco industry to distort scientific consensus," the MAHA report claims.

#4 Fitness levels dipping?

As per the report, aerobic fitness among US children has declined steadily. Even in the case of daily physical activity recommendations, "more than 70% of children aged 6-17 (rising to 85% in teens) did not meet the 2024 federal minimum recommendation of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity," according to the Commission's report.