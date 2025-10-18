No Kings protests to sweep US as millions plan to march against Trump’s policies

Millions of Americans are expected to flood the streets on Saturday, October 18, in a massive show of resistance to President Donald Trump’s policies, according to NPR. The demonstrations, organized under the banner of the No Kings movement, aim to push back against what the group calls Trump’s “monarch-like behavior.” No Kings protests: Over 2,500 rallies to be organized across the US on Saturday, October 18.(REUTERS)

The protests mark the second large-scale mobilization by No Kings, a coalition of progressive organizations that say the US President has crossed democratic lines.

“In June, we did what many claimed was impossible: peacefully mobilized millions of people to take to the streets and declare with one voice - America has No Kings,” the group stated on its website.

From June’s rallies to a growing movement

The first wave of No Kings protests came in June, drawing millions into public squares across the country. Those rallies coincided with the Army’s 250th anniversary (as well as and Trump’s 79th birthday) - events that critics believe he turned into a self-congratulatory spectacle rather than a military commemoration.

According to NPR, organizers claim that over five million people joined that earlier march. They are now predicting Saturday’s turnout could surpass that figure, pointing to rising frustration over immigration raids, environmental rollbacks, and deep cuts to public education funding.

The movement accuses Trump of running the country like a personal fiefdom. “Now, President Trump has doubled down,” reads a post on the group’s website, listing concerns from ICE detentions to gerrymandering.

Pushback from Republicans

Not everyone is cheering the movement’s return to the streets. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the marches as a “hate America rally,” while other Republicans have called them anti-American.

On being asked about the protests, White House deputy press aide Abigail Jackson brushed it off with a terse response: “Who cares?”

Some Republican Governors are also taking precautions. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott both activated their state National Guards ahead of the demonstrations.

Still, local organizers insist the movement’s message is rooted in peace. Jim Chapdelaine, who leads the Connecticut chapter, told Connecticut Public that showing up matters - and staying home is not an option.

FAQs:

What is the No Kings movement?

It is a coalition of progressive groups protesting President Trump’s policies and leadership style.

When are the protests happening?

The marches are taking place on Saturday across multiple US cities.

How many people are expected to join?

Organizers told NPR they expect turnout to surpass the five million who joined in June.

Are the protests expected to be peaceful?

Yes. Organizers have emphasized nonviolence and community unity.