Who is funding 'No Kings'? Full list of organizers for Saturday's protests

'No Kings' protests are scheduled to take place across the United States on Saturday to speak against President Donald Trump's administration. As per the organizers, protests are expected to take place at 2,500 locations across all 50 states. People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump organized by the No Kings Movement in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 1, 2025.(REUTERS)

Who are the organizers?

A coalition of over 200 organizations is leading the nationwide demonstrations.

Key organizers include:

Indivisible

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

50501 Movement

Public Citizen

Unions: The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Additional Partners: MoveOn, Human Rights Campaign, United We Dream, Common Defense, League of Conservation Voters, National Nurses United, and Reproductive Freedom for All.

Who is funding the 'No Kings' protests?

Funding comes from a mix of progressive foundations, unions, and grassroots donations.

According to a Fox News report, the Open Society Foundations, founded by billionaire investor and Democratic Party donor George Soros, have provided funding to support the "No Kings" protests. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to attend the protest.

When and where are the protests being held?

The protests are set for Saturday with event times varying by location. Below is a curated list of one major event per state -

Birmingham, Alabama: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Railroad Park Foundation, 1600 1st Avenue S

Fairbanks, Alaska: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park to 2000 Airport Way

Phoenix, Arizona: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W Washington St.

Fayetteville, Arkansas: 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington County Courthouse, 280 N College Ave.

Los Angeles, California: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Spring St.

Denver, Colorado: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park (Across Lincoln St. from the West Steps of the Capitol), 1449 Lincoln St.

Stamford, Connecticut: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District, 123 Hoyt St.

Dover, Delaware: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave.

Miami, Florida: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Atlanta, Georgia: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlanta Civic Center, 395 Piedmont Ave. NE

Honolulu, Hawaii: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawaii State Capitol, 415 South Beretania St.

Moscow, Idaho: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ghormley Park, 400 Home St.

Chicago, Illinois: 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grant Park, East Jackson Drive & South Columbus Drive; 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Oz Park; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Unity Park, 2636 N Kimball Ave.

Indianapolis, Indiana: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Statehouse, 200 W Washington St.

Burlington, Iowa: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Westland Mall, 550 S Gear Ave.

Wichita, Kansas: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Old Sedgwick County Courthouse, 510 N Main

Lexington, Kentucky: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N Limestone

Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7122 Perkins Rd.

Portland, Maine: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Deering Oaks Park, State Street & Park Avenue

Glen Burnie, Maryland: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glen Burnie Town Center, Crain Highway North & Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, 7480 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.

Boston, Massachusetts: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Parade Grounds, Boston Common, Beacon St. & Charles St.

Detroit, Michigan: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, 2231 Michigan Ave.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Commons, 425 Portland Ave S

Jackson, Mississippi: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southside, 400 High St.

Kansas City, Missouri: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West 47th Street & Mill Creek Parkway

Lewistown, Montana: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Fergus County Courthouse, 712 W Main St.

Lincoln, Nebraska: 1-:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Federal Courthouse, 333 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Concord, New Hampshire: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St.

Newark, New Jersey: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 12 Springfield Ave.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Ave. between 3rd and 8th St.

New York, New York: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Father Duffy Square, Broadway & West 47th St; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Charlotte, North Carolina: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 301 E 7th St.

Bismarck, North Dakota: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at North Dakota State Capitol, N 6th & East Boulevard Ave.

Cincinnati, Ohio: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W Mehring Way

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at City Hall Park (OKC City Hall) - Rally Point, 200 N Walker Ave.

Portland, Oregon: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park at the Battleship Memorial

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd.

Providence, Rhode Island: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rhode Island State House (Mall Side), 82 Smith St.

Columbia, South Carolina: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at South Carolina State House, 110 Gervais St.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Federal Court House, 400 S Phillips Ave.

Nashville, Tennessee: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 667 James Robertson Pkwy

Dallas, Texas: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pacific Plaza, 401 N Harwood St.

Salt Lake City, Utah: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Utah State Capitol, 350 State St.

Montpellier, Vermont: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Vermont State House, 115 State St.

Richmond, Virginia: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Capitol Square, 101 N 9th St.

Seattle, Washington: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 305 Harrison St.

Charleston, West Virginia: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E

Madison, Wisconsin: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McPike Park & WI State Capitol at King St., 202 S Ingersoll St./Capitol Square

Cheyenne, Wyoming: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W 24th St.