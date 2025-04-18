What is the 50501 movement? All you need to know about tomorrow's anti-Trump protests

The 50501 Movement began in the U.S. around February 2025 as a decentralized response to what organizers described as anti-democratic actions by the Trump administration. The movement emerged in late 2024, founded by a Reddit user named u/Evolved_Fungi. The movement was born online with the help of several anonymous Reddit users as a response to the political scenario under the second term of Donald Trump. The name “50501” signifies the goal of holding ‘50 protests’ in ‘50 states’ in ‘1 day,’ symbolizing a unified national effort.​ Anti-Trump protests are planning across the US on Saturday. (Representational Image/ AP)

The movement quickly gained traction through social media, rallying activists across the United States to organize nationwide protests.

What’s the movement’s objective?

Their website says, “Our movement shows the world that the American working class will not sit idly by as plutocrats rip apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law.”

Discussing their approach towards a definite solution, the website also adds that “Our approach emphasizes respect, fairness, and long-term solutions that strengthen relationships and contribute to lasting stability in the movement.”

Protests around the nation

The movement plans to hold over 400 events across the U.S. on April 19. These events will include rallies, protests, environmental cleanups, and food drives. The goal is to create a "social support web" among Americans, particularly for marginalized communities affected by federal policies.

Building momentum

The upcoming April 19 protests will further build on the momentum from the “Hands Off!” movement held on April 5, which saw millions of participants across the country, making it one of the largest single-day demonstrations against the Trump administration.

Previously conducted protests by the 50501 Movement were on:

- February 5, 2025: The inaugural protest occurred across 80 locations in 50 states, drawing an estimated 72,000 participants. ​

- February 17, 2025: A “Not My Presidents Day” protest was held, coinciding with Presidents’ Day.​

- March 4, 2025: A nationwide demonstration took place, with thousands gathering at state capitol buildings and city halls.​

An interactive map on their website shows the exact locations where the next protest on April 19 will be held across the nation.