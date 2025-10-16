Donald Trump on call with Putin: 'Spoke great deal on trade after Ukraine war ends'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the phone, with the White House calling it "good and productive" amid Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. FILE - President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025.(AP File)

Trump said that Putin congratulated him on the peace deal to end the Israel-Hamas war, which the US President thinks would help in negotiating the end of the Ukraine war.

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one. President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social after the call.