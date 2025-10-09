Last year's runner-up Max Greyserman is back atop the leaderboard following the first round of the Baycurrent Classic on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan. Three Americans share lead after opening round in Japan

Greyserman was tied with fellow Americans Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell at 4-under 67 at the Yokohama Country Club in the PGA Tour's only stop in Japan.

Greyserman finished one stroke behind Colombia's Nico Echavarria last year when the event was known as the Zozo Championship and held at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

"I love playing in Japan. It's a great culture, respectful people, respectful fans," Greyserman said. "... So it's fun being over here. Good food too, I'm not going to complain about that."

Greyserman made the turn at 3-under and drained a 40-foot birdie putt at No. 11 to take the lead. After dropping a shot at the 12th, he canned a 19-foot birdie putt at No. 15.

Tee times were moved up on Thursday to avoid any potential impact of a typhoon located off the coast in the North Pacific Ocean.

"In those difficult conditions, I'll take that any day," Greyserman said.

Cauley played a bogey-free opening round with birdies on both par-5 holes on the front nine and birdies at Nos. 10 and 12.

"It was tough," Cauley said. "The winds were difficult, just trying to manage that. But yeah, I felt like I hit a lot of good shots, made a couple putts, and nice to not make any bogeys on a day like today, that was difficult."

Campbell had a much more eventful day on his first trip to Japan, mixing five birdies, three bogeys and an eagle from 83 yards out at No. 8.

"It's awesome. The crowds and the spectators are just some of the best in the world," Campbell said. "They truly love golf, they love supporting, they're always there to cheer you on when you make a good save or anything. It's been awesome and I can't wait to explore a little more."

Eight players were a stroke behind the co-leaders, including Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, Australia's Adam Scott, Japan's Takumi Kanaya, the Philippines' Rico Hoey, Kevin Roy, William Mouw, Sahith Theegala and Sam Ryder.

Seven more were two shots back at 2-under, including Sweden's Alex Noren, South Korea's Byeong Hun An, South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taiwan's Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley and Michael Thorbjornsen.

Defending champion Echavarria posted a 1-under 70 with four birdies and three bogeys.

