Search
Sun, Oct 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘At least 25,000 Americans would die’: Trump after US strikes ‘drug-carrying submarine’ in Caribbean

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 19, 2025 08:28 am IST

Trump said US destroyed in a strike a “very large drug-carrying submarine" in the Carribean that was navigating toward the country.

At least 25,000 Americans would have died, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday after the United States destroyed in a strike what he described as a “very large drug-carrying submarine that was navigating toward the country.

US President Donald Trump said in a post on Saturday that the US strike killed 2 terrorists(Bloomberg/File)
US President Donald Trump said in a post on Saturday that the US strike killed 2 terrorists(Bloomberg/File)

The strike in the Caribbean, which Donald Trump had announced on Friday, was the latest in the series that is part of the US military campaign that he says is to prevent drugs from Latin America from entering the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics, adding that there were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel, of which two were killed.

“It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed,” Donald Trump's Truth Social post read.

‘At least 25,000 Americans would die’

At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore, Trump further said in the post.

“The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

At least six vessels, most of them speedboats, have been targeted by US strikes in the Caribbean since September, with Venezuela alleged to be the origin of some of them, according to news agency AFP.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / ‘At least 25,000 Americans would die’: Trump after US strikes ‘drug-carrying submarine’ in Caribbean
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On