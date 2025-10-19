‘At least 25,000 Americans would die’: Trump after US strikes ‘drug-carrying submarine’ in Caribbean

At least 25,000 Americans would have died, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday after the United States destroyed in a strike what he described as a “very large drug-carrying submarine that was navigating toward the country. US President Donald Trump said in a post on Saturday that the US strike killed 2 terrorists(Bloomberg/File)

The strike in the Caribbean, which Donald Trump had announced on Friday, was the latest in the series that is part of the US military campaign that he says is to prevent drugs from Latin America from entering the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics, adding that there were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel, of which two were killed.

“It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed,” Donald Trump's Truth Social post read.

‘At least 25,000 Americans would die’

At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore, Trump further said in the post.

“The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

At least six vessels, most of them speedboats, have been targeted by US strikes in the Caribbean since September, with Venezuela alleged to be the origin of some of them, according to news agency AFP.