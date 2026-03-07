Quote of the day by Michelle Obama: ‘If you don’t get out there and define…’

As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, a quote by former US first lady Michelle Obama continues to resonate: “If you don’t get out there and define yourself, you’ll be quickly and inaccurately defined by others.” Published in 2018, Michelle's 'Becoming' became one of the most successful memoirs in recent years. (AP)

The line comes from Obama’s bestselling 2018 memoir Becoming, where she reflects on the pressures of public life and the importance of owning one’s narrative. The book chronicles her journey from childhood in Chicago to becoming one of the most recognizable public figures in the world.

The quote suggests that individuals, especially women navigating public and professional spaces, should express their values and ambitions clearly. By doing so, they take control of their own narrative rather than allowing stereotypes or outside perceptions to define them.

Also Read: Barack Obama reveals why ‘Michelle would divorce’ him, netizens offer ‘one solution’

The memoir In Becoming, Obama discusses how public figures, especially women, often face assumptions and labels imposed by others.

Published in 2018, Becoming became one of the most successful memoirs in recent years. The book blends personal stories with reflections on leadership, family life and the challenges of being in the public eye. Readers responded strongly to its themes of ambition and self-discovery, and it has been translated into dozens of languages worldwide.

Also Read: AI reimagines Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in 11 bold Gen Z-coded ‘presidential’ looks; internet calls pics ‘insane’

More on Michelle Michelle Obama served as the first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017 during the presidency of her husband, Barack Obama, the 44th US president. She was the first African American woman to hold the role.

Born Michelle LaVaughn Robinson in Chicago in 1964, she studied sociology at Princeton University before earning a law degree from Harvard Law School. She later worked as a lawyer, public servant and community outreach professional before becoming first lady.

During her time in the White House, Obama launched several initiatives focused on education, healthy living and support for military families. Her Let’s Move! campaign, for example, aimed to combat childhood obesity by encouraging healthier lifestyles.