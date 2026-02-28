Quote of the day by Barack Obama: ‘We are the ones we’ve been waiting for…’

As we enter the close of the Black History Month in the United States, today’s quote comes from former US President Barack Obama: Former US President Barack Obama speaks to a joint session of Congress as he delivers his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 27, 2010. (REUTERS)

“We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

It draws attention to a message of civic responsibility and collective action.

Where the quote comes from The line was delivered by Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign and appeared repeatedly in his speeches on grassroots participation and democratic engagement.

According to transcripts of his campaign addresses, the full line often included a broader appeal: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time.” The phrase became one of the most recognisable refrains of his White House bid.

Obama’s campaign strategy focused heavily on mobilising volunteers, first-time voters and local communities, according to political historians, rather than relying solely on traditional political machinery.

What the quote means In straightforward terms, the statement rejects the idea of waiting for external saviours. Instead, it places responsibility for reform and progress on ordinary citizens.

Scholars who have analysed Obama’s rhetoric say the line reflects themes common in civil rights-era discourse: self-determination, shared struggle and collective progress.

Why it resonates today February 28 is the last day of Black History Month in the US, an annual observance dedicated to recognising the contributions and achievements of Black Americans.

The month traces its origins to historian Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week” in 1926 before expanding into a month-long commemoration in 1976.

Obama, who became the first Black president of the United States in 2009, is often cited during Black History Month discussions as a figure shaped by and contributing to that broader historical arc.

The message remains direct and clear: meaningful change depends not on waiting, but on participation.