Barack Obama reveals why ‘Michelle would divorce’ him, netizens offer ‘one solution’

Former US President Barack Obama has dismissed the possibility of returning to electoral politics, humorously suggesting that such a move could jeopardize his marriage with former First Lady Michelle. In a podcast interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama expressed that he no longer identifies as a politician. Barack Obama dismissed the idea of returning to politics, joking that it could threaten his marriage with Michelle. (Reuters)

During the interview, which was made public on Saturday, Obama said, “First of all, I’m not a politician anymore and I can’t be.”

Moving further, Obama recognized that while the law might technically permit him to run for certain positions, he has no desire to re-enter electoral politics. He also quipped that personal factors influence his decision.

“I believe in the Constitution, and I also believe in my marriage. Michelle would divorce me if I even tried to run again," he said.

Also Read: Is Nancy Guthrie richer than daughter Savannah Guthrie? A comparison of their net worth as search continues

Netizens react to Barack Obama's statement Meanwhile, several people reacted to witty humor on social media, with one commenting on X, “Michelle hates politics and always has. LOL.”

“Obama would run in a marathon if it made Michelle divorce him,” a second user said.

“Then run Michelle! She’s qualified!!!” a third person stated.

“There is only one solution to this, then: POTUS Michelle,” another said.