Barack Obama reveals why ‘Michelle would divorce’ him, netizens offer ‘one solution’
Barack Obama has denied any intention of returning to electoral politics, humorously stating that it could affect his marriage with Michelle.
Former US President Barack Obama has dismissed the possibility of returning to electoral politics, humorously suggesting that such a move could jeopardize his marriage with former First Lady Michelle. In a podcast interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama expressed that he no longer identifies as a politician.
During the interview, which was made public on Saturday, Obama said, “First of all, I’m not a politician anymore and I can’t be.”
Moving further, Obama recognized that while the law might technically permit him to run for certain positions, he has no desire to re-enter electoral politics. He also quipped that personal factors influence his decision.
“I believe in the Constitution, and I also believe in my marriage. Michelle would divorce me if I even tried to run again," he said.
Netizens react to Barack Obama's statement
Meanwhile, several people reacted to witty humor on social media, with one commenting on X, “Michelle hates politics and always has. LOL.”
“Obama would run in a marathon if it made Michelle divorce him,” a second user said.
“Then run Michelle! She’s qualified!!!” a third person stated.
“There is only one solution to this, then: POTUS Michelle,” another said.
Barack Obama wants youth to redefine US institutions
The former POTUS stated that his priorities have evolved since his departure from the White House, placing a stronger emphasis on life outside of elected positions. Barack mentioned that both he and Michelle Obama are now more focused on mentoring and motivating the youth.
Barack asserted that significant political transformation in the US must originate from the younger generations. He contended that people in their 20s and 30s will be the ones to redefine the nation’s institutions and propel future reforms.
“That change is going to come from the 20- and 30-year-olds. They’re the ones who will remake our institutions," he stated.
