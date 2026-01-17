Barack Obama wishes wife Michelle Obama a ‘Happy birthday’ as she turns 62: 'To the woman who…'

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Obama shared a heartfelt message celebrating his wife. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. I love you, Miche.”

Michelle Obama is celebrating her 62nd birthday today, January 17, and her husband, former President Barack Obama , honored the occasion with a heartfelt tribute. He shared warm words celebrating her on social media.

He shared the same wish on Instagram alongside a portrait of the couple smiling together against a blue blackdrop. Michelle wore a navy top and sleek ponytail while Obama appeared in a crisp white shirt, as per InStyle.

Also Read: Who is Harley Tomlin? Mike Tomlin makes an appearance at daughter's gymnastics meet after Steelers exit

Barack's previous birthday wishes for Michelle Last year, the former president also honored mMichelle n her birthday with a heartfelt tribute. He shared a photo of the couple holding hands across a dinner table. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace—and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

The year before that, Obama once again celebrated Michelle's birthday witha heartfelt message, sharing words that highlighted his admiration for her. he wrote, "Happy birthday to my better half—who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you."

He shared the message alongside a photo of the former First Lady wearing a flowy yellow sundress.

In October, the couple marked their 33rd wedding anniversary, with Michelle sharing a heartfelt reflection in her caption. She wrote, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said 'I do'". She added, “Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you.”