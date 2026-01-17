Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Barack Obama wishes wife Michelle Obama a ‘Happy birthday’ as she turns 62: 'To the woman who…'

    Barack Obama celebrated Michelle Obama's 62nd birthday with a heartfelt message on social media.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 10:54 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Michelle Obama is celebrating her 62nd birthday today, January 17, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, honored the occasion with a heartfelt tribute. He shared warm words celebrating her on social media.

    Former President Barack Obama honored Michelle Obama's 62nd birthday with a heartfelt social media post. ( @BarackObama/X)
    Former President Barack Obama honored Michelle Obama's 62nd birthday with a heartfelt social media post. ( @BarackObama/X)

    Also Read: 'Nobody's speaking on Kianna Underwood': Angelique Bates flags ex-Nickelodeon child star's struggles in resurfaced video

    Barack Obama's heartfelt wish for Michelle's birthday

    In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Obama shared a heartfelt message celebrating his wife. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. I love you, Miche.”

    He shared the same wish on Instagram alongside a portrait of the couple smiling together against a blue blackdrop. Michelle wore a navy top and sleek ponytail while Obama appeared in a crisp white shirt, as per InStyle.

    Also Read: Who is Harley Tomlin? Mike Tomlin makes an appearance at daughter's gymnastics meet after Steelers exit

    Barack's previous birthday wishes for Michelle

    Last year, the former president also honored mMichelle n her birthday with a heartfelt tribute. He shared a photo of the couple holding hands across a dinner table. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace—and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

    The year before that, Obama once again celebrated Michelle's birthday witha heartfelt message, sharing words that highlighted his admiration for her. he wrote, "Happy birthday to my better half—who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you."

    He shared the message alongside a photo of the former First Lady wearing a flowy yellow sundress.

    In October, the couple marked their 33rd wedding anniversary, with Michelle sharing a heartfelt reflection in her caption. She wrote, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said 'I do'". She added, “Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Barack Obama Wishes Wife Michelle Obama A ‘Happy Birthday’ As She Turns 62: 'To The Woman Who…'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes