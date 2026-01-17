'Nobody's speaking on Kianna Underwood': Angelique Bates flags ex-Nickelodeon child star's struggles in resurfaced video

Former All That star Angelique Bates had raised concerns about Kianna Underwood's well-being years before her death. She warned that the former child actor was homeless and struggling in New York City. In an Instagram video posted in November 2023, Bates urged followers to take action and criticized others connected to All That, saying more should have been done to support Underwood, as reported by TMZ. Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run. Former co-star Angelique Bates had previously expressed concerns over Underwood's struggles. (angeliquebates/Instagram)

Bates old video about Kianna Underwood resurfaces Bates did not take names but accused the All That cast members of promoting the idea that the group functions as a close-knit family while, in her view, being selective about who they choose to support. She also did not name others from the Nickelodeon sketch series, who she said were facing similar hardships as Underwood, but were receiving aid.

She also aimed at the corporation whose headquarters are located in New York City and accused them of turning a blind eye to the situation. She argued, “She's one of us and she needs help but she's not getting it ... and nobody's speaking on Kianna Underwood,” as per TMZ.