'Nobody's speaking on Kianna Underwood': Angelique Bates flags ex-Nickelodeon child star's struggles in resurfaced video
Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run. Former co-star Angelique Bates highlighted Underwood's struggles in a resurfaced video.
Former All That star Angelique Bates had raised concerns about Kianna Underwood's well-being years before her death. She warned that the former child actor was homeless and struggling in New York City. In an Instagram video posted in November 2023, Bates urged followers to take action and criticized others connected to All That, saying more should have been done to support Underwood, as reported by TMZ.
Bates old video about Kianna Underwood resurfaces
Bates did not take names but accused the All That cast members of promoting the idea that the group functions as a close-knit family while, in her view, being selective about who they choose to support. She also did not name others from the Nickelodeon sketch series, who she said were facing similar hardships as Underwood, but were receiving aid.
She also aimed at the corporation whose headquarters are located in New York City and accused them of turning a blind eye to the situation. She argued, “She's one of us and she needs help but she's not getting it ... and nobody's speaking on Kianna Underwood,” as per TMZ.
Kianna Underwood dies at 33
Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run incident on a Brooklyn street on Friday morning, according to law enforcement sources, after a driver struck her and dragged her down the block. The 33-year-old, who appeared on the final season of teh popular sketch comedy All That in 2005, was crossing the intersection at Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville when she was struck around 6:50 am by a black Ford SUV, sources told The New York Post.
Video obtained by The Post shows the black SUV, reportedly traveling west on Pitkin Avenue, moving for roughly a block with Underwood's body caught underneath before tumbling out. Sources told the outlet that her body was found at the intersection of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue with severe trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.