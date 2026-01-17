Edit Profile
    Kianna Underwood: Who was the 'All That' star and what happened to her?

    Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn early Friday. No arrests have been made.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:12 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Kianna Underwood, a former Nickelodeon child actor best known for her role on the sketch comedy series All That, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn early Friday, Variety reported.

    Kianna Underwood was struck by a vehicle in NYC. (UnSplash)
    Police said the 33-year-old was attempting to cross near Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood when she was struck by a black sedan traveling west on Pitkin Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m.

    Authorities said Underwood was carried by the vehicle for approximately two blocks before the driver fled the scene.

    No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

