    Scott Adams dies at 68: Donald Trump pays heartfelt tribute to ‘fantastic guy’

    President Donald Trump paid tribute to Scott Adams, the 'Dilbert' creator who died after battling prostate cancer.

    Updated on: Jan 13, 2026 10:21 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    President Donald Trump paid a heartfelt tribute to Scott Adams, who passed away on Tuesday morning following a prolonged struggle with prostate cancer.

    President Donald Trump mourned the loss of Scott Adams, celebrated for 'Dilbert' and his podcast
    President Donald Trump mourned the loss of Scott Adams, celebrated for 'Dilbert' and his podcast

    Adams gained widespread recognition for his "Dilbert" comic strip, but he subsequently achieved success as a podcaster, hosting the show "Coffee with Scott Adams."

    “Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!”

    Also Read: Scott Adams net worth: All on his family, wealth and meeting with Trump

    Scott Adams wife announces his death

    His ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced the passing of Adams during a livestream on Tuesday morning, reading from a letter he had composed.

    “I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had,” Miles read the letter. “If I got any benefits from my work, I’m asking that you pay it forward as best as you can.”

    Last year in May, Adams disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive type of prostate cancer. He made this revelation following former President Joe Biden's public announcement of his own cancer diagnosis.

    Was Scott Adam a Trump supporter?

    Adams was one of the early supporters of Trump, frequently advocating right-wing political views on his podcast. In his last days, he accepted Christianity.

    Scott Adam and Dilbert

    Adams, who obtained a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, was employed at the Pacific Bell telephone company during the 1980s, sharing his cartoons to entertain his colleagues.

    He created Dilbert while working as a computer programmer and engineer for a high-tech firm, sending a collection of his work to cartoon syndicators.

    The first "Dilbert" comic strip was officially released on April 16, 1989, well before the emergence of workplace comedies such as "Office Space" and "The Office." It depicted corporate culture as a Kafkaesque realm, reminiscent of "Severance," characterized by excessive bureaucracy and meaningless benchmarks, where the efforts and skills of employees went largely unrecognized.

    recommendedIcon
