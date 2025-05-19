Menu Explore
Dilbert creator Scott Adams' prostate cancer revelation raises new fears for Biden’s health: Here's why

ByBhavika Rathore
May 19, 2025 11:15 PM IST

Dilbert creator Scott Adams has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, the same type as President Joe Biden.

Dilbert creator Scott Adams has revealed that he has been diagnosed with the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that former U.S. President Joe Biden recently disclosed. In a candid announcement, Adams shared the heartbreaking news with his followers, stating that the disease is advanced and that he doesn't expect to live much longer. His revelation has sparked a wave of sympathy and concern from fans and the public for him as well as for Biden. 

Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, has announced he is diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, similar to Joe Biden's.(@scottadams925/Instagram)
Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, has announced he is diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, similar to Joe Biden's.(@scottadams925/Instagram)

Also Read: Did Joe Biden know about his prostate cancer long before the diagnosis?

Scott Adams announces he has same cancer as Biden 

During a Rumble stream on Monday, Adams shared the shocking news about his cancer, the same one as Biden, “that has also spread to my bones.” Adding to the concerning announcement, the comic strip icon also revealed that his doctor has told him that he does not have much time to live. Adams said he “expects to be checking out sometime this summer.” 

He kept his cancer battle under wraps for long, and while he did not reveal exactly when he was diagnosed with he assured he has “had it longer than (Biden) has had it,” as reported by the Daily Mail. 

He quipped, “Well, longer than he's admitted to having it.” The similarities in their diagnoses have led to renewed discussions about Biden’s health and the potential challenges he may face in months to come. 

Also Read: Joe Biden shares smiling selfie with Jill and their cat in first post since cancer diagnosis

Medical experts suggest Biden was aware of his cancer during his presidency 

The revelation about the timing of Biden’s aggressive cancer diagnosis has raised alarm among medical experts, with leading oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel making a startling statement on MSNBC. He suggested that Biden likely had cancer when he began his presidency over four years ago, despite the official timeline from Biden’s office. Dr. Emanuel remarked, his cancer did not “develop in the last 100, 200 days,” casting doubt on how the severity of the disease went undetected for so long. 

He shared, “He had it while he was President. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021. Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that.” 

